Abuja Lady Murdered After Sacking Her Guard & Driver

Dan Soko
A woman, Onise Ismail, has been murdered by an unknown assailant at her residence in Citec Estate, Mbora, Jabi bypass, Abuja.

The deceased, popularly known as Ize, was reportedly stabbed several times in her chest and in the neck till she gave up the ghost.
She was buried on Sunday amidst wailing by her family and friends who thronged the cemetery in Abuja.

Ize, who was living alone, was said to have fired her driver and gateman a week before her brutal murder.

The Punch learnt the incident occurred on May 14, 2018 when the lady, who was said to be in her late 20’s stepped out of the house to put on her generator due to power outage.

It was gathered that her attacker struck in the night when he knew she would be alone in the house.

A family source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, explained that after stabbing her to death, the assailant dumped her body in her room and ransacked the house for valuables before fleeing.

“We learnt that a neighbour heard her pleading with her assailant not to kill her, but he (the neighbour) was too scared to intervene. By the time he went to check on her, she had given up the ghost and her assailant had fled. The yard and the room was soaked with the blood of the deceased,” the source narrated.

It was gathered that detectives had commenced investigation into the homicide and a number of suspects had also been arrested.



