Only lazy Nigerians are hungry under Buhari, says Customs Boss

Ali said this while enumerating what he called the achievements of the present administration in agriculture when he led members of the Buhari Support Organisation to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
According to him, manna does not fall from heaven, hence the lazy must be hungry.
He said, “What more can we say in terms of growth of wealth? People say we are hungry. Of course, the lazy must be hungry because if you do not work hard, manna doesn’t fall from heaven.
“So, when people say we are hungry, there was never a time in Nigeria that food was dropped in the mouth of the people and there can never be.”
He told Buhari that Nigerians were behind him in his quest to seek re-election in 2019.
“All we want to say on behalf of Nigerians is that we are solidly behind you in this second term bid,” Ali told Buhari.
The Customs boss attributed Buhari’s decision to lead the country even when he is above 70 years to his love for Nigeria.
He said if he was in Buhari’s shoes, he won’t take up such a responsibility.
He said, “I have said it and I will repeat it here, Mr. President, with all due respect, at 70 plus, with good retirement benefits and with your house in Daura, if I were you, I will see no reason to be in this arena.
“But why are you here? It is because you love this great country. You left your comfort to serve Nigeria and that is why those of us who love you for who you are must follow you and ensure that your second term in this country becomes a reality.”
