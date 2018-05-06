E-Money's 10 Luxury Vehicles Impounded Over N6M Import Duty

The vehicles, said to have been cleared by officers and men of Apapa Customs Command, were intercepted by officials of FOU, following a tip-off about the value of duty paid on them.
A source at FOU confirmed the seizure to Vanguard, explaining that E-Money himself had visited the Unit to try and take back custody of the vehicles, but that FOU leadership had insisted on complete payment of duty before the vehicles can be released to him.
It was gathered that he paid over N6 million duty and the vehicles released to him.
This was confirmed by the Customs Area Controller, CAC, Garba Mohammed, who said: “We have released the vehicles to him. He came and paid over N6 million. I think about N6.7 million or thereabouts.”
