Things You Should Know About Travelling Abroad

Dan Soko
Even though you might have substantial experience in international travel, at a time, you were a newbie. Perhaps, you haven’t had any scuffle with a customs agent in your years of traveling. Or, you have friends looking forward to their first international trip. Jumia Travel shares some important things to know before your journey beyond the domestic terminals.
Learn the basics
You don’t need to be fluent in the local language of your destination, but endeavour to become familiar with this 4 essential information: the currency exchange rate; how to count to 10; how to say “yes” and “no”; and how to say “thank you”.
Do not be over-adventurous
Upon arrival in a new country, you are vulnerable to all sorts of errors and bad choices. Hence, you have to be very careful with the places you visit. Better to relax and do a bit of research when you arrive at your hotel before exploring things and places.
The visa process may be complicated
The visa application process may be more complicated and time-consuming than you’d expect, but think of it this way: as complicated as getting a passport in your own country can be, take that imposingly bureaucratic process and add in another country with a completely different set of laws, with limited staff working from a single embassy office. Given these circumstances, it’s a wonder that it isn’t harder to get a visa.
Plan accordingly
You may think your own home airport is a pretty busy place, but the world’s biggest international hubs — including Dubai International, London Heathrow, Hong Kong International and others take it to another level, with so many terminals, customs checkpoints, re-check-in and more. So, you get prepared and plan how you are going to navigate these airports depending on the country you are visiting.
Pack light
This will be the hardest thing about travel. There are a few harder urges to overcome than overpacking. Try as much as possible to resist the temptation of overpacking. Also, do not forget to pack your things in a well-secured luggage.


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Posters naming DRC's Kabila as candidate appear in capital

May 23, 2018

What does the future hold for Asamoah Gyan?

May 23, 2018

Signs your pillow is damaging your brain power and overall health

May 23, 2018

I rejected a GHC 45000 bribe from Zoomlion boss – Abronye alleges

May 23, 2018

Itai Dzamara: The man who stood up to Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe and vanished

May 23, 2018

Improved RTI bill to be laid before parliament next week – Haruna Iddrisu

May 23, 2018

Ghana to spend 1.22 billion dollars on national ID cards – NIA reveals

May 23, 2018

Judge bars Trump from blocking Twitter users

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Bomaa Community Gets Completed 6-Unit Classroom Block From GCB

May 22, 2018

Ghana Beyond Aid Laughable Mirage Unless...

May 22, 2018

Mahama Not Ready To Take Ghana Forward – KNUST Lecturer

May 22, 2018

Don’t Mine Bauxite In Atewa Forest – FoE Ghana Tells Gov’t

May 22, 2018

Twellium Donates To Chief Imam In Support Of Ramadan

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!