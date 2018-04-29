My Father Blackmailed Me For S*x, says 18yrs Daughter

Dan Soko
An Ikeja Domestic Violence and S*xual Offences Court yesterday heard how a father violated his own daughter by blackmailing her.

The girl, 18, told the court that her father started having s*x with her when she was just 12 through blackmail.
Her father, Folorunso Oluwaseun, 52, was arraigned on February 8 on a two-count charge of defilement and s*xual assault.

The girl, the first prosecution witness, said the abuse spanned four years (2012 to 2016) before she was removed from her father’s care by her mother.

Oluwaseun, she claimed, blackmailed her by refusing to give her and her siblings aged five and two food unless she gave in to his incestuous demands.

Led in evidence by the prosecutor, Mr Babajide Boye, she said: “When the abuse occurred, I was living with my father and four siblings at Ofin in Ikorodu and my mother was staying in Ibadan.

When it happened, I told my immediate younger sister and she said it is a curse in the Bible, I told my father and he told me it is not a curse that God knows he doesn’t have a wife and God won’t count it as a sin.

“I allowed him to continue but my sister said it was not good and I told him I can’t allow him to continue and he told me that he would not give us food unless I allowed him to continue.

“He refused to give us food and my young brothers aged five and two were very hungry so my sister said I should allow him to continue so he will give us food since he said it is not a sin and I allowed him continue. I decided to tell his sister, Mummy Tosin and she promised to talk to him.

“He approached me asking why I told his sister after he has told me it isn’t a sin and that it is only if he has s*xual intercourse with me that he will have money to take care of us,” she said.

The witness added: “In 2013, my mother came back home but left after about a month. He stopped when she was around and started again when she left, I didn’t tell my mother because my father said I should not tell her. We usually go to the camp of the Apostolic Church every year and my father told me that his sister reported him to his mother and his mother told him not to get me pregnant. I told my sister and, she said our father’s family doesn’t like us at all. Around August 2016, my mother came back home and one night he searched for me wanting to sleep with me again.

“When my mother caught him, she started shouting but he shouted back at her saying what can she do to him. My mother took all of us to Ibadan saying if she stayed after knowing about the acts my dad can kill her.”

The teenager said her father’s blackmail continued when the family moved to Ibadan.

“I was teaching in a small school in Ibadan and we used to call him to send us money but he will say until we come back to Ikorodu.

“I didn’t want to go back so I went to the owner of the school asking for salary increment and I told her everything I went through in the hands of my father,” she said.

The witness said she reported the matter through the help of the school owner.

The teenager’s mother, who was the second prosecution witness, said left Oluwaseun after he accused her of witchcraft.

“I moved to Ibadan where I began selling raw food stuff and sending gifts to my sister to give my children occasionally because their father refused me direct access to them. I was unaware of everything that happened to my daughter as she never confided in me until I caught her father in the act. I left with my children after he refused to accept responsibility or show any form of repentance for his actions. I feared he will kill me in a bid to cover up the secret,” the mother said.

Justice Sybil Nwaka adjourned till June 21.



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Posters naming DRC's Kabila as candidate appear in capital

May 23, 2018

What does the future hold for Asamoah Gyan?

May 23, 2018

Signs your pillow is damaging your brain power and overall health

May 23, 2018

I rejected a GHC 45000 bribe from Zoomlion boss – Abronye alleges

May 23, 2018

Itai Dzamara: The man who stood up to Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe and vanished

May 23, 2018

Improved RTI bill to be laid before parliament next week – Haruna Iddrisu

May 23, 2018

Ghana to spend 1.22 billion dollars on national ID cards – NIA reveals

May 23, 2018

Judge bars Trump from blocking Twitter users

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Buffon Could Join Italy Squad

May 22, 2018

Augustine Arhinful Insists He Would Have Loved To See Local Players In The Black Stars List For The International Friendlies

May 22, 2018

Germany’s Answer To Macron On Restitution Of African Artefacts: Guidelines For Handling Colonial Artefacts?

May 22, 2018

Unsettling the Summits: John Bolton’s Libya Solution

May 22, 2018

Tom Wolfe the Parajournalist

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!