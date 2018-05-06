Ambode Adopts LASU’s Best Graduating Student, Gives Him N5m

Dan Soko
Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has adopted the overall best graduating student of Lagos State University (LASU), Fuad Adetoro Ogunsanya, who finished with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.78 in Business Administration.

The governor gave Ogunsanya N5million, pledging to sponsor his postgraduate studies in any school of his choice worldwide.
At LASU’s 22nd convocation yesterday, Ambode said he rewarded Ogunsanya for his doggedness, despite the health challenges that delayed his education.

Ambode said he had a similar story.

He said: “The Lagos State government does not generally give scholarship anymore, but your story is too compelling and is a reflection of my own story. I will adopt and sponsor you anywhere you want to go for your Master’s. I will personally be responsible for it.

“In addition, for emerging the overall best student, I will give you N5 million. An occasion as this deserves serious attention as the education of our youths is paramount to us.”

In his valedictory speech, Ogunsanya told how cataract in both eyes affected his performance in the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and delayed his education.

The 24-year-old, who lost his father in 2015, said he had to do a second surgery to remove the defect when the first failed before he was able to make his ‘O’ Level papers.

“I eventually had a successful surgery at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan (Oyo State capital) before sitting for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and getting admission into LASU. I wanted to study Accounting, but at that time the course was not accredited and Business Administration was available. So, I had to grab it. Today, see where that impromptu decision has brought me,” he said.

Ogunsanya said Nigerian graduates had a lot to offer, urging employers to give them a chance.



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Posters naming DRC's Kabila as candidate appear in capital

May 23, 2018

What does the future hold for Asamoah Gyan?

May 23, 2018

Signs your pillow is damaging your brain power and overall health

May 23, 2018

I rejected a GHC 45000 bribe from Zoomlion boss – Abronye alleges

May 23, 2018

Itai Dzamara: The man who stood up to Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe and vanished

May 23, 2018

Improved RTI bill to be laid before parliament next week – Haruna Iddrisu

May 23, 2018

Ghana to spend 1.22 billion dollars on national ID cards – NIA reveals

May 23, 2018

Judge bars Trump from blocking Twitter users

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Buffon Could Join Italy Squad

May 22, 2018

Augustine Arhinful Insists He Would Have Loved To See Local Players In The Black Stars List For The International Friendlies

May 22, 2018

Germany’s Answer To Macron On Restitution Of African Artefacts: Guidelines For Handling Colonial Artefacts?

May 22, 2018

Unsettling the Summits: John Bolton’s Libya Solution

May 22, 2018

Tom Wolfe the Parajournalist

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!