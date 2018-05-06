Shekarau Arrested By EFCC Over N950m Fraud, To Be Arraigned With Others

Former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, was yesterday arrested and detained at the Kano office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Detained with the former minister of Education is ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs Aminu Wali, and Mansur Ahmad, for alleged criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

They were quizzed for over an hour and released on Tuesday.

Yesterday, the EFCC detained them for possible arraignment today at the Federal High Court in Kano.