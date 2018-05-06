Shekarau Arrested By EFCC Over N950m Fraud, To Be Arraigned With Others

Detained with the former minister of Education is ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs Aminu Wali, and Mansur Ahmad, for alleged criminal conspiracy and money laundering.
They were quizzed for over an hour and released on Tuesday.
Yesterday, the EFCC detained them for possible arraignment today at the Federal High Court in Kano.
Shekarau is accused of collecting N25 million from the N950 million logistics money for 2015 elections.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- Fifa Set To Meet Over $25bn Offer To Launch Two Tournaments
- UCL Preview: Liverpool vs AS Roma
- Special Media Ticket For Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak Clash
- Offa Robbery Update: Affected Bank Sacks 5 Staff
- Ex-President Bush Hospitalized Days After Wife’s Death
- Ga Homowo: Traditional Council Ban Noise Making In Accra From May 14 To June 14
- Failed Chinese Bidder For ECG Deal Suspects Foul Play
- Total Petroleum Ghana Prioritizes Customers' Needs
- IDEG Boss On 998 Presidential Staffers:It's Not Quantity But Quality Of People
- Take Your Time To Do Proper Analysis, Franklin Cudjoe
- Don’t We Deserve Further And Better Particulars From The B.E.C.?
- Ghana Participates In The International Economic Forum
- Has Ghana Achieved Universal Health Coverage And Access?
- Youth Action Movement Condemns Violence Meted On The Young Lady In Tamale
- Homowo Press Release By La Association UK
- Deputy Hearts of Oak Coach Nii Odoom Upbeat Ahead Of Kotoko Super Clash
- 2018 CAF CONFED. CUP: ASEC Mimosas Marksman Amed Toure Relishes Aduana Stars Clash
- Micheal Essien Lavishes Praises On 'Fantastic' Mohammed Salah
- Mo Salah Is Better Than Messi Currently - CAF President
- Failed Promises: Nana Addo must apologise for deceiving Ghanaians - NDC man
- Strategy: Here's what's really going on in your brain when you experience 'FOMO' — the fear of missing out
- Threats: Powerful people are threatening me to shut up – Aning
- Black Stars: Kwesi Appiah understudies Arsene Wenger
- Champions: Asamoah Gyan still has mad love for Al Ain
- Truncated Honeymoon: Virgin bride hits groom's head with bottle after seeing his “hairy, scary cucumber”
- Ahmad Ahmad: CAF President arrives in Ghana for doctorate degree
- Pulse Weddings: 10 stunning wedding gown inspiration for new brides
- Video: Razak Pimpong trains kids with amazing skills in Denmark
- Bediako Notorious Robber Gets 216 Months
- New Ghanaian Actors Are Jokers – Ekow Blankson
- Shaggy, Kylie, Others Join Queen To Celebrate 92nd Birthday
- GoldKay & Kuami Eugene Out With ‘Bluffin’
- Filmmakers Adopt Film Week To Fix Ailing Industry
- I Don’t Charge For Song Features – M.anifest
- SSNIT Management Misled Board
- Fidelity Bank Closes In On GH¢400m
- If I Were To Advocate Better Child Care
- UMB Receives Corporate Bank Of Year Award
Click Here to Comment on this Article