Woman Jailed 15 Years For Having S*x With 16yrs Old Boy

Dan Soko
A woman identified as Judith Wandera has been imprisoned for 15 years by a court after she was found guilty of having s*xual affair with a 16-year-old boy.

She was accused of defiling the minor on various dates.

According to Standard Media, a prosecutor, Nyakundi Mukaya, told the Kenyan court that medical evidence from a specimen collected from the duo confirmed that the woman had an intimate affair with the schoolboy.

He noted that the boy had been living with the accused for more than four months. The court heard that as a result of the affair, the minor dropped out of school and moved in with the accused before he was rescued by police officers.

“The boy was rescued on July 7, 2017, and the accused was arrested by police officers,” said Mukaya. After the rescue, he said, the boy was taken to a correctional facility before he was released back to his parents.

The parents of the boy told the court that their son stopped taking school seriously after he met the woman and they sought the intervention of the police after the boy started living with her.

But in her defence, Wandera said that she did not know that the boy was a minor adding that he was a drug addict by the time they met. “We met at a drinking joint one evening of April 2016 in Kondele where he even offered to buy me drinks. We exchanged phone contacts and started dating,”

Wandera added that she could not establish the age of the boy because he was also a boda boda operator (commercial motorcycle rider) and only appeared “young when he came to testify.”

“He had dreadlocks when we met and only appeared young after his dreadlocks were shaved before he was brought to court to testify,” said Wandera in her defence.

But her defence was dismissed and she was sentenced to prison.



About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

