Buhari Gets Knocks For Celebrating Abacha

The President had on Tuesday said, “I don’t care the opinion you have about Abacha, but I agreed to work with him and we constructed roads from Abuja to Port Harcourt, Benin to Onitsha and so on.”

The coterie, during separate interviews with The Punch on Wednesday, described Buhari’s statement as a distraction.

Commenting on the statement, the Chairperson of the Transition Monitoring Group, Dr. Abiola. Akiyode-Afolabi, asked, “How can anyone laud Abacha for anything? A looter, a dictator, a killer? The President missed it! Whatever the context, that statement is unwarranted. It’s a distraction, Mr. President should respect Nigerians. We all know what Abacha did. Buhari cannot rewrite history.”

He benefited from Abacha’s dictatorship –Afenifere chieftain

Also, a chieftain of the Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, said Buhari spoke well of Abacha because he was his appointee and benefited from the deceased’s dictatorial regime.

Adebanjo said President Buhari had lost his credibility and should not be taken seriously.

He stated, “Buhari worked under Abacha and why are you surprised about his support for Abacha?

“Here is a President who has lost his credibility and some Nigerians are still taking him seriously. I have always spoken about the anti-democratic ideals of Buhari but his supporters at that time told me that Buhari had changed to a democrat.

“From the beginning, President Buhari has always insisted that Abacha did not steal. He said these things repeatedly during his campaigns, but his government has been recovering money looted by Abacha so I am not surprised with Buhari’s comments.”

However, the President of the National Council of Tiv Youths, Dr. John Akperashi, said the statement had exposed Buhari’s unstable posturing and further confirmed the notion that his purported fight against corruption was selective and self-serving.

He stated, “Abacha’s corruption is legendary. Till today, the nation is recovering his looted funds stashed away in various banks overseas in hard currencies.”

Obasanjo made a mistake for not jailing Buhari –Fani-Kayode

Also, a former Minister of Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, on his twitter handle said that Obasanjo should have jailed Buhari for allegedly looting the Petroleum Trust Fund.

He stated, “The greatest mistake that OBJ made was not to prosecute and jail Buhari for (the alleged) looting of the PTF funds. I saw the report and it was shocking. Billions of dollars had vanished. OBJ summoned him and showed him the damning report. Buhari (allegedly) begged like a baby. Sadly OBJ let him off the hook.”

On his part, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, berated Buhari.

He asked, “What type of anti-corruption crusader chooses Abacha, a proven thief, who was also a blood-thirsty buffoon, as his mentor? When I schooled in England, my university had a module on Abacha’s thievery. This is the man Buhari aspires to be; the man who exiled Tinubu and NADECO?”