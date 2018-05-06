Police React To Video Of Policeman Assaulting A Lady In Delta

The lady allegedly refused to allow them search one of her bags because it contained her panties.
Read the police reaction below:
PCRRU LAUNCH INVESTIGATION AFTER A VIDEO CAPTIONED “WE ARE NOT EVEN SAFE WITH THE POLICE” WAS POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA
The video of an altercation between a Police Mobile Force officer and a lady said to have occurred on 23.05.2018 along Mercy land road Warri, Delta State and circulating on social media has been brought to our attention.
The Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU) have commenced an investigation and would like to speak with the lady involved and witnesses.Please quote #PCRRU673916 when you call any of our phone lines in respect of this matter.
Members of the public are once again reminded that police officers doesn’t require search warrant to conduct a search on them or their luggage when accosted on public highways/roads. Citizens are also enjoined to be patience and obey simple police instructions during stop and search.
PCRRU is available 24/7 via; Calls Only: 0805 700 0001, 0805 700 0002 | SMS and WhatsApp Only: 0805 700 0003 BBM: 58A2B5DE | Twitter:@PoliceNG_PCRRU |Facebook: www.facebook.com/PolicePCRRU | Email:complaint@npf.gov.ng OR PolicePCRRU@gmail.com | Website: www.npf.gov.ng/complaint
ACP ABAYOMI SHOGUNLE
ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER OF POLICE,
PUBLIC COMPLAINT RAPID RESPONSE UNIT (PCRRU),
FORCE HEADQUARTERS, ABUJA.
