Here Are Foods That Can Make You Age Faster

Dan Soko
It’s common knowledge that stress, the sun, and your genes can cause you to age before you're due, but what about your diet? Jumia Food shares the foods you should avoid if you want to stay looking vibrant and youthful.
Dairy products
People might age quicker when they eat dairy products. Therefore, it's important to take note of adverse reactions and make a change if necessary. Dairy foods can cause some individuals to get skin reactions, such as eczema, itchy red and patches on the skin. They can also exacerbate these skin issues and, often times, when you eliminate dairy from your diet, the skin improves.
High-fat proteins
A little bit of fat is good for you, but it's important to enjoy it in moderation, since it can have a negative impact on your body, particularly on your skin. After eating a dinner that's high in sodium, you'll likely wake up the next morning looking puffy-faced because having an overdose of salt causes you to retain water. That's why it is recommended that you steer clear of too much salt the evening before or the morning of a big presentation at work.
To retain its firmness and elasticity, your skin needs proper hydration. Drinking alcohol can make you sleepy at first, but there's a rebound effect later on that can prevent good quality sleep. One or two drinks are fine, but more than that also puts a strain on the liver, which can make it difficult for the body to detox.
Sugary drinks
Sugary drinks aren't only bad for your health, but they also do damage to your teeth. Having a bad tooth will make you appear older than you are. There are so many sugar substitutes out there. Hence it is not difficult to avoid it. You have to be determined.
A diet high in red meat can also make you look older than your years. That's because they contain saturated fats that can make you age faster. Overconsumption of saturated fats, especially when they are combined with high sugar foods, will contribute to inflammation.


