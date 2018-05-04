Billionaire Businesswoman Alakija: My staff defrauded me millions

Dan Soko
Mrs Folorunso Alakija, a billionaire businesswoman, on Thursday told an Ikeja High Court how one Vincent Ayewah, a staff of her Rose of Sharon Foundation, allegedly defrauded her.

Vincent, who was employed by Alakija as a clerk and administrative officer, is standing trial alongside his siblings, Florence and Emmanuel, as well as four others for fraud of N3 million.

The other defendants are Onuwa David, Okoronkwo Chikadibia, Ehizibolo George and Chinyere Awanah.

Vincent was accused of defrauding Alakija’s foundation of the fund by forging cheques and conniving with his siblings and cohorts to pose to banks as beneficiaries of the foundation.

Alakija, while being led in evidence by Mr M.D Aliyu, the prosecuting counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), told the court how she was allegedly defrauded by Vincent.

NAN reports that her testimony lasted from 2 pm to 3.23 pm.

She said: “On Nov. 13, 2012, I was called by my treasurer, Gladys Efiozor, who said she received a call from Stanbic IBTC that there was a forgery of a cheque.

“I told her to send me an email of the forged cheque and when I saw it, I told her that the signature was not mine.

“There are three signatories to that account and the forged signature did not match those of the other signatories.

“Florence (Vincent’s sister) was the one caught with the cheque, the bank called EFCC to investigate and Florence was handed over to the EFCC.

“It was discovered that the bag she was carrying had 12 different Identity cards of beneficiaries of the foundation with her pictures on the identity cards.

“The bag also contained cash collected from other banks from the foundation’s account.”

Alakija also told the court that she confronted Vincent and seized his mobile phone after he had received a suspicious call.

She also claimed that Vincent deleted an incriminating text message from his phone.

“He admitted to the fraud and begged for mercy; he had done other infractions in the past and had begged for mercy anytime he was caught,’’Alakija added.

Alakija told the court that Vincent enjoyed a new lifestyle with proceeds from the alleged scam, claiming he bought new car which he parked far away from the premises of the office to avoid detection.

“A blank cheque and a survey plan of a property was in his car.

“He had committed infractions before, begged for mercy and I forgave him. I thought that with warnings, he will change,” the businesswoman said.

But while being cross-examined by Mr Obiora Umeh, the defence counsel to the Ayewahs and other defendants, Alakija gave further insight into the alleged fraud.

“There are widows and orphans that need to be empowered, I had one project manager at the time that Vincent Ayewah was reporting to.

“When he needs to write the cheques, he had to handle the cheque book, I knew he was issuing the cheques because it was part of his duty.

“The auditors must have gone through the list of beneficiaries and approved it, I can’t remember now if they were going through the cheque books because our systems have since changed.

“The issue at hand is that the first defendant (Vincent) had taken blank cheques and written the names of the beneficiaries on them.

“Vincent’s siblings had gone to pose in banks to pretend that they were the original beneficiaries.

“Even if it wasn’t a blank cheque he had torn out and he had followed the normal sequence of things, they will still go and pose as beneficiaries,’’Alakija said.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi adjourned the case till Oct. 25 for continuation of trial.



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Coca-Cola introduces a unique way of ordering using technology

May 25, 2018

[Cartoon] Exclusive with GFA ‘caretaker Prez’

May 25, 2018

Rawlings urges Dogboe to maintain spiritual focus

May 25, 2018

Ghana is not industrialised to be polluted

May 25, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian winger Kalif Alhassan signs for Oklahoma Energy FC

May 25, 2018

Oklahoma Energy FC coach Steve Cooke delighted with Kalif Alhassan signing

May 25, 2018

Government won't destroy indigenous businesses – Kotei Dzani

May 24, 2018

Africa's week in pictures: 17-24 May 2018

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Rwanda becomes Arsenal's official tourism partner

May 23, 2018

Tennis: No. 1 In 2017, Serena Williams Now Ranks 454

May 23, 2018

Atletico Beat Nigeria 3-2 In Gotv Max Cup

May 23, 2018

Hearts New Signing William Dankyi Says He Joined The Club For Progress In His Career

May 23, 2018

We Need To Be Patient On The Nyantakyi Issue – Foh-Amoaning

May 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!