Twin Brothers, Naval Officer Arrested For Robbery, R*ping

While parading the suspects, the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude, said the naval rating used his uniform and position to transport vehicles snatched by the criminal gang to buyers.
He said, “The lance corporal often used his position and uniform to transport vehicles snatched by the gang and helped dispose of the stolen vehicles. The gang, which is also on the wanted list of SARS in Lagos and Kwara states, was responsible for the spate of armed robbery and car snatching along the Ogbomoso-Ilorin Expressway, Oyo State, Lagos, Kwara and other states in the South-West. Six of the suspects were initially arrested at their hideout in the Ilasa area of Ogbomoso by SARS unit, Ogbomoso, following credible intelligence by the command’s strategic partners.”
The commissioner said their arrest led to the arrest of other members of the gang at various locations in the state.
The alleged members of the gang, according to the police, are: Lateef Isa, 25; Taiwo Yekini, 23; Kehinde Yekini, 23; Tunji Ismail, 23; Adeyemo Babajide 23; Saka Jamiu, 20; Akin Akingbade 35; Mudashiru Abdullahi, 29; Rasheed Adeniran, 26; Lukman Jimoh, 35; Dauda Lamidi, 24; and Waheed Ganiyu, 30.
Among exhibits recovered from the gang were one pump-action rifle, seven live cartridges, four cars, motorcycles and stolen home appliances.
The naval officer said a friend introduced him to the gang while begging the police to forgive him.
He said, “I am a seaman in the Nigerian Navy. I told one of my friends that I needed a car and he introduced me to these people. Although I have my personal car that I use, I wanted to change it and my friend introduced me to them.
“I have bought more than two cars from the gang, but I later got to know that the cars were stolen. I know it is not right for me to buy such cars, I plead with the command to have mercy on me.”
Also paraded were a soldier, Azeez Olaide, 22; and a former soldier, Ibrahim Lawal, 22; for their involvement with a criminal gang that specialised in kidnapping and r*ping their female victims.
Odude, said Olaide was a member of the 202 battalion, Bama, Maiduguri, while Lawal deserted the Nigerian Army Depot, Zaria in 2014.
Also arrested with the pair was one Kehinde Adeniji, 29.
Odude said, “The modus operandi of the suspects was to go about kidnapping people, robbing them and s*xually abusing female victims.
“The suspects abducted one Rasak Michael and his girlfriend, Rashidat, at the Mobil area on Oluyole Estate, Ibadan on April 31, 2018, and took them to a hotel where they were kept till the next day.
“While in captivity, the suspects took turns to r*pe the female victim and videotaped the s*xual escapade for purpose of blackmail in the future. The suspects also stole the victims’ ATM cards having forcefully obtained the PIN numbers of the cards and unlawfully withdrew large sums of money from their bank accounts.”
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- Gay Rights In Ghana: UK Prime Minister Is “Mad” - Muntaka
- Our Middle Class Is In Debt – Sylvester Mensah
- Inter Allies Trio Feature In Penn FC & Nashville Draw
- Liverpool Vs Roma : Arrest Made After ‘Serious Assault’
- Bechem United Coach Bismark Mensah Elated After Returning From Suspension
- Charles Taylor Slams Hearts of Oak Players After Abysmal League Performance
- Berekum Chelsea Coach Svetislav Tanasijevic Predicts Tough Aduana Battle
- UCL Preview: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
- GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi Is Behaving Like Issa Hayatou - Kwame Sefa Kayi
- Parents Of Kotobabi Tragedy Victims Break Silence
- There Are Actually 3 Callings For Christians (Not One)
- Forgive Me and I'll Become A Pastor, Teenage Robber Caught With 3 Guns Begs
- Community-Based Health Planning And Services (CHPS) In Ghana
- Gov't Denies Interfering In The Work Of Bank of Ghana
- EOCO Refrozen Opuni Assets
- Right Cost Of Wrong Diplomacy (1)
- If God Were Ghanaian
- A/R:Fishmongers For Court
- Pressure Group To Petition Asantehene Over The Legalization Of Homosexuality In Ghana
- CDD Ghana Requests Parliament To Thoroughly Access List Of Presidential Staffers
- NPP Elections: Journalist Wins Massively In Central Region
- Northern Part Of Volta Records Stable Power Supply
- Fifa Secretary General Reported To Ethics Chiefs Over World Cup Bid
- EXCLUSIVE... Ref. Timothy Obuobisa To Officiate Super Class
- Industrial Action: Uber drivers on strike over 25% commission
- World: 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot
- World: Leader of Watchdog Offers Advice to Defang It
- Doctorate Degree: Ghana's President Akufo-Addo present at ceremony honouring CAF President Ahmad Ahmad
- Finance: The central bank of Ghana has introduced a new law to sanitize the country's banking sector
- At UPSA: Nyantakyi, Kwesi Appiah and other football officials to support CAF President's doctorate degree ceremony
- Maame Dokono: The only thing Moesha Boduong has is her 'artificial' butt - Veteran actress fires
- Tech: Twitter reports second profitable quarter in a row and beats expectations (TWTR)
- World: Republican Wins Arizona Congressional Seat in Unexpectedly Close Race
- 18+ Photos: Actress Rosemond Brown strips down for new photo-session
- Sex For Money: 'Big men' steal money to sponsor Moesha and her cohorts - Maame Dokono alleges
- Finance: The Winklevoss twins are teaming up with Nasdaq to sniff out bad actors on their cryptocurrency exchange
- Video: Government appointee flogged after being caught in bed with married woman
- Politics: Democrats are over-performing in key races — and it could be a nightmare for Trump in 2018
Click Here to Comment on this Article