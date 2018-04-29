Buhari Drops Okiro From Police Service Commission; Replaced By Ex-IGP Smith

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated a former Inspector-General of Pokice, Musliu Smith as the chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC).

Smith will double as chairman and representative of the Southwest on the board of PSC.

Smith will replace the outgoing chairman and ex-IG Mike Okiro.

The Northwest geo-political zone has two nominees and other zones have one each.

Buhari’s letter asking the Senate to confirm Smith’s nomination alongside six others for appointment into the board of the commission was read yesterday by Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Citing sections 153 (1) and 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended,) the President urged the Senate to expedite action on the request with a view to enabling the appointees feel the vacuum created by the exit of their predecessors.

The letter reads: “In compliance with the provisions of Section 153 (1) and 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, as amended, I write to forward for confirmation by the Senate the underlisted names as the chairman and members of Police Service Commission (PSC). I attach here, with their CVs.

“In anticipation of the early consideration and confirmation of the above appointments by the distinguished senators, please accept, Mr. Senate president, the assurance of my highest consideration.”

Other nominees included Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, Northeast; Lawal Bawa (AIG retd) full-time commissioner, Northwest; Mohammed Najatu, member, Northwest; Braimoh Adogame Austin, member, Southsouth; Rommy Mom, member, Northcentral; and Nkemka Osimiri Jombo-Ofo, member, Southeast.

Saraki directed the Committee on Police Affairs to conduct the screening of the nominees and report back to the Senate in two weeks for further actions.