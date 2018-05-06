I'm Privileged To Sleep In The Same Prison Bed Used By Obasanjo - Senator Jang

He made this known in a speech read by Pastor Abraham Yiljap, his former Commissioner of Information, who represented him at the opening ceremony of the 94th General Church Council of Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) on Wednesday.
In the goodwill message read to the church, Jang said his remand in prison was a divine intervention, stating that nobody should boast of sending him to prison.
“For me being in prison is a great lesson in humility," he said. "When I was at the EFCC office in Abuja, I slept on the floor, but here in the prison I have the privilege of sleeping in the same bed that former President Olusegun Obasanjo slept in at the Jos prison.”
Jang was remanded in prison by Justice Daniel Longji over a 12-count charge of alleged corruption and misappropriation of N6.3 billion as Governor. He is, however, expected in court on Thursday for his bail application.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- Community-Based Health Planning And Services (CHPS) In Ghana
- Gov't Denies Interfering In The Work Of Bank of Ghana
- EOCO Refrozen Opuni Assets
- Right Cost Of Wrong Diplomacy (1)
- If God Were Ghanaian
- A/R:Fishmongers For Court
- Pressure Group To Petition Asantehene Over The Legalization Of Homosexuality In Ghana
- CDD Ghana Requests Parliament To Thoroughly Access List Of Presidential Staffers
- NPP Elections: Journalist Wins Massively In Central Region
- Northern Part Of Volta Records Stable Power Supply
- Fifa Secretary General Reported To Ethics Chiefs Over World Cup Bid
- EXCLUSIVE... Ref. Timothy Obuobisa To Officiate Super Class
- Industrial Action: Uber drivers on strike over 25% commission
- World: 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot
- I Approved Less Than Ghc81,000 For Gomoa East DCE’s Funeral – Aquinas
- We Won’t Recruit 10,000 Nurses In May – MoH Contradicts Bawumia
- Moesha Boduong backside is artificial- Maame Dokono
- 3 Officers Linked To Sale Of AK-47 To Robbers Interdicted
- Corruption Watch: Who Protects Whistle Blower?
- Pressure To Legalize Gay Is The Beginning Of 666--Methodist Bishop
- Homosexuality: When The Evil Becomes A Bargaining Tool
- COP Renovates Kandin Health Center
- I Approved Less Than Ghc81,000 For Gomoa East DCE’s Funeral
- B/A DOVVSU Cautions Against Child Abuse
- GCB Staff Donates To Weija Leprosarium
- Ministry Of Health Contradicts Bawumia, Says They Won’t Recruit 10,000 Nurses In May
- Mr. President, Is This What You Promised?
- UEFA Hand Panathinaikos 3-Year European Ban
- Wenger Not Our Target - PSG
- Oxlade-Chamberlain Doubt For World Cup
- Wenger: Timing Of Arsenal Departure 'Not Really My Decision'
- Messi Richer Than Ronaldo
- We Are On Course - Uncle T Chief
- CAF Boss Ahmad Given Honorary Doctorate By UPSA
- Don't Seek Re-Election - Foh-Amoaning Tells Kwesi Nyantakyi
- Politics: Tim Cook is trying to get Trump to back off his trade battle with China
- Relationship Tips: 5 common habits that could break relationships
- UEFA Champions League: Mohammed Salah sets new African record in Champions League
Click Here to Comment on this Article