I'm Privileged To Sleep In The Same Prison Bed Used By Obasanjo - Senator Jang

Former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, has revealed that he sleeps in the same bed that Olusegun Obasanjo, former President, occupied at Kuje Prisons in Jos.He made this known in a speech read by Pastor Abraham Yiljap, his former Commissioner of Information, who represented him at the opening ceremony of the 94th General Church Council of Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) on Wednesday.

In the goodwill message read to the church, Jang said his remand in prison was a divine intervention, stating that nobody should boast of sending him to prison.

“For me being in prison is a great lesson in humility," he said. "When I was at the EFCC office in Abuja, I slept on the floor, but here in the prison I have the privilege of sleeping in the same bed that former President Olusegun Obasanjo slept in at the Jos prison.”

Jang was remanded in prison by Justice Daniel Longji over a 12-count charge of alleged corruption and misappropriation of N6.3 billion as Governor. He is, however, expected in court on Thursday for his bail application.

