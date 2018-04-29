How To Kill SIN In Your Life To Avoid Destruction

But – did I know what that verse meant?
How Do We Live a Life Devoted to Delight in God?
Once I started studying the very Psalm that captured my heart toward delighting in God, I began to grasp the true meaning of a life devoted and delighted in Christ.
Psalm 37:3 starts off the conversation about delight and our desires. In The Voice translation it says, “Believe in the Eternal, and do what is good – live in the land He provides; roam, and rest in God’s faithfulness.”
Let’s dive into the different parts of that verse:
Believe and trust in God: align our heart and soul with the King of the Universe who, by the way, loves you with an eternal, everlasting love. Does knowing this is the God we serve drive our desires toward what pleases Him and away from a temporary rush, pleasure in sin?
Do what the Lord says not what you see sinners doing: I went on a quest to seek out anywhere Scripture talks about pleasing the Lord because delighting and pleasing go hand in hand. When we take great joy in someone, we want to please him or her. But it’s more than pleasing out of a sense of obligation; it’s about living and doing what brings that person joy. What the Lord reminded me of in His word is the greatest commandment: to Love God and to love others. {Matthew 27:36-40}
The Key to Killing Sin:
As our heart yearns for more of God’s love, mercy, forgiveness, joy, peace we turn away from those desires that cause death to us physically, mentally, and emotionally. Think of the woman in Luke 7who, though she was notorious around town for her sinful ways, she fell before Jesus in repentance. And in her repentance ––her turning away from sin––she traded the ways of her flesh for a life of worship; spilling expensive perfume on Jesus’ feet as an act of devotion where she placed value on her King Jesus.
A delight in God replaces the void where our old ways, our sin, took up space in our life. For if we don’t replace the old ways with something better, actions and devotions more holy, we are liable to fall into a different trap of sin again. So just like the woman in Luke, let’s trade in our outright and secret sins, let’s turn away from them. And let’s replace those with a life of delighted worship. In worship, our soul finds depth in life giving fruit and puts away any illusions of earthly, temporal pleasures. This is how we work through our sanctification, becoming less enticed by sin and more alive in Christ.
We delight in the Lord. As we delight in His ways, this communion with Jesus shifts our desires toward what is right and good.
And we thrive in abundant life. (John 10:10)
[written by Sarah Martin]
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- 3 Officers Linked To Sale Of AK-47 To Robbers Interdicted
- Corruption Watch: Who Protects Whistle Blower?
- Pressure To Legalize Gay Is The Beginning Of 666--Methodist Bishop
- Homosexuality: When The Evil Becomes A Bargaining Tool
- COP Renovates Kandin Health Center
- I Approved Less Than Ghc81,000 For Gomoa East DCE’s Funeral
- B/A DOVVSU Cautions Against Child Abuse
- GCB Staff Donates To Weija Leprosarium
- Ministry Of Health Contradicts Bawumia, Says They Won’t Recruit 10,000 Nurses In May
- Mr. President, Is This What You Promised?
- UEFA Hand Panathinaikos 3-Year European Ban
- Wenger Not Our Target - PSG
- Oxlade-Chamberlain Doubt For World Cup
- Wenger: Timing Of Arsenal Departure 'Not Really My Decision'
- Messi Richer Than Ronaldo
- We Are On Course - Uncle T Chief
- CAF Boss Ahmad Given Honorary Doctorate By UPSA
- Don't Seek Re-Election - Foh-Amoaning Tells Kwesi Nyantakyi
- Politics: Tim Cook is trying to get Trump to back off his trade battle with China
- Relationship Tips: 5 common habits that could break relationships
- UEFA Champions League: Mohammed Salah sets new African record in Champions League
- Politics: The Supreme Court is finally hearing arguments on Trump's travel ban
- Party Funds: I didn't embezzle NDC's GHS 2 billion - Allotey Jacobs
- Finance: Twitter is getting whacked after posting its 2nd-ever quarterly profit (TWTR)
- Tech: The highly-anticipated OnePlus 6 — including its features, price, and release date — will be announced on May 16
- Busted: Facebook scammer exposed for allegedly swindling other users
- Tech: 25 of the most dangerous things science has strongly linked to cancer
- Rebranding: UPSA to be renamed after Paramount Chief of Amoafo-Bekwai
- Tech: iPhone X early adopters aren't satisfied with Siri (AAPL)
- Divorce: My husband is violent, not my choice, wife tells court
- Finance: Electric cars are eerily quiet — and US regulators are worried this could make them dangerous
- Strategy: The process Jeff Bezos used to interview job candidates before he was a CEO became the way Amazon decided who got the job
- Finance: The Mexican peso slides to a 3-month low amid NAFTA and political uncertainty
- Finance: Boeing is taking off after earnings, but analysts warn of turbulence ahead (BA)
- For Rituals: Man assaulted for allegedly stealing used sanitary pads
- Tech: The 16 best moments in Marvel Cinematic Universe history, ranked
- Politics: Spanish police made their largest bust of cocaine ever — hidden in a shipment of bananas
- 2 Social Welfare Staff Arrested For Stealing, Selling Baby
Click Here to Comment on this Article