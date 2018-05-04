Soldier Appreciates God For His Life After Serving 4 Years Fighting Boko Haram

Dan Soko
An emotional soldier, John Oden has taken to Facebook to thank God for saving his life during the four years and four months he served in Maiduguri fighting Boko Haram terrorists.

In an emotional post he shared on social media, Oden appreciated the Lord for his life as he returns home to his wife and children. His words;

"When I first entered Maiduguri in d early month of 2014, after my first 3 months, I asked myself if I can ever make it back home alive? But when I remembered the thought he had for me where thought of good and not of evil, I said to myself ,I know that I can make it ,no matter what may come my way my life is in his hands, and one day I asked myself when was I going to set me free from this blood socking land of maiduguri ,

God took me to the book of habakku 2 vs 1_3 and truly that appointed has come and he has finally kept to his promises after four years , four month (4yrs 4mnt) truly no one is like my God ,he is my healer, he is my keeper ,my way maker,my life giver ,he picked me from the miry clay and set my feet on the rock to stay,

My promoter,my defender ,great God, massive God, only you has the finale say and it only what u say that comes to pass,the all wise God who swallows what swallow an elephant, you are the tiger that appears and put the antelope on a run,who can say it when my God has not said it ? Who tell my God what to do? for ever and ever u changeth not ,u have no Comparison, Glorious warrior ,the God who says and does, even in your silence, you still has the finale say ,
My source of confidence,the God that tread on thorns comfortable, you are the wind that cannot be trapped, the wealthiest God, who can say when u are not don talking? Great God you have consoled my heart, the God that consoled the offended ,see how you have set me free, see how u have delivered me, thank you Jesus , 
Finally God, pls guard and protect those I have left behind the same way u kept me alive for my family mostly my lovely wife and mother ,it was all like a dream but u made it come true , for that had always made me their prayer point God bless u all, because if not for u guys hmm only God know where I would have been by now but God use ur prayers to set a poor boy like me free ,save and in sound health. 
Thank u all God bless u all and your family , mostly to godfather pst Debola Ajagunna."


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Pro Basketball Player Evelyn Akhator Joins Temple Management

May 25, 2018

VIDEO: NDC N/R Chairman Azorka leads ‘united’ NDC in free-for-all street fight

May 25, 2018

Atewa Bauxite: China Development Bank Contradict Its Green Policy

May 25, 2018

Fighting Corruption: ACILA Pushes For Media Fund To Sponsor Investigative Journalism

May 25, 2018

AU Day: Prioritise Implementation Of ACDEG To Enhance Fight Against Corruption

May 25, 2018

Celebrating AU Day Is Meaningless—Social Activist

May 25, 2018

Is Anas A Secret Cult, As Close Friend Confesses??

May 25, 2018

Myjoyonline Week in Pictures

May 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Raging NCA Scandal: GVG Kelni Registered To Import Cement, Chamber Pot

May 24, 2018

Akufo-Addo Was Right In ‘Ghost Project’ Comment—NPP

May 24, 2018

Despite All His Good Intentions, Anas Is Not An Angel

May 24, 2018

The Church Of Bourdillon Is At It Again!

May 24, 2018

Saed Salifu Named MVP In Allies Win

May 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!