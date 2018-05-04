Soldier Appreciates God For His Life After Serving 4 Years Fighting Boko Haram

In an emotional post he shared on social media, Oden appreciated the Lord for his life as he returns home to his wife and children. His words;
"When I first entered Maiduguri in d early month of 2014, after my first 3 months, I asked myself if I can ever make it back home alive? But when I remembered the thought he had for me where thought of good and not of evil, I said to myself ,I know that I can make it ,no matter what may come my way my life is in his hands, and one day I asked myself when was I going to set me free from this blood socking land of maiduguri ,
God took me to the book of habakku 2 vs 1_3 and truly that appointed has come and he has finally kept to his promises after four years , four month (4yrs 4mnt) truly no one is like my God ,he is my healer, he is my keeper ,my way maker,my life giver ,he picked me from the miry clay and set my feet on the rock to stay,
