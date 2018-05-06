Buhari Should Mind The Way He Use Power, I Was There Before – Jonathan

Dan Soko
Former President Goodluck Jonathan says he is ashamed that Nigeria is now being used as a negative example in the international community.

He cited recent instances when the Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, mocked the poor state of security in Nigeria and the naira’s weakening status.
Jonathan spoke at the inauguration of the first bridge built by Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, on Friday night.

The former President lamented that things were so bad in the country that Nigeria had lost its respect in Africa.

He said, “He (Ghanaian President) said Ghana is not like Nigeria where cattle roam the streets. At another occasion in the United Kingdom, he made scathing remarks about Nigeria’s currency.

“I feel ashamed as a former President that the president of a neighbouring country used Nigeria as negative examples.

“If a neighbouring African president will use Nigeria to make negative examples, then we as leaders must know certain things are wrong in the country. That means we as leaders must change the way we do things.”

The former President, therefore, urged Nigerian leaders to show serious concern, noting that many things had gone wrong in the country.

According to Punch, Jonathan also advised President Muhammadu Buhari to resist pressure to rig the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State and subsequent elections in the country.

He praised the people of Ekiti for their support for the Peoples Democratic Party, urging them to support the youthful candidates of the party in the election.

The party has elected 50-year-old Deputy Governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, and 39-year-old Deji Ogunsakin as his running mate.

He said, “I don’t believe anybody can defeat the PDP in Ekiti if election is going to be held.”

He said, “I use this opportunity to call on Mr. President because I was there before. When you are there, there is so much pressure on you to use your power to subjugate democracy.

“Don’t do that because when you are going; the only thing you leave behind is your good name. If you use it wrongly, posterity will haunt you. I call on Mr. President to use his power to strengthen democracy.”

Jonathan also defended Nigerian youths, saying they were one of the best in the world and should not be branded lazy as recently remarked by Buhari.



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Fatma Samoura: 'Some don't think a black woman should be leading Fifa'

May 25, 2018

Pambros Salt Company to lay off workers due to encroachers

May 25, 2018

Things To Do Before Selling Your Phone

May 26, 2018

Soldier Appreciates God For His Life After Serving 4 Years Fighting Boko Haram

May 26, 2018

My Wife Never Asked What I Had To Offer Before She Said ‘Yes’ – Comic Actor Saka

May 26, 2018

REVEALED: Senators, Reps Bribed With N17bn To Pass Budget — Okonjo-Iweala

May 26, 2018

Shehu Sani, Others Set To Dump APC

May 26, 2018

Pro Basketball Player Evelyn Akhator Joins Temple Management

May 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Saed Salifu Named MVP In Allies Win

May 24, 2018

Ndidi recovering 'faster than expected' for Nigeria

May 24, 2018

Eternal Disappearance: MH370 and the Hangar Gossipers

May 24, 2018

The 2004 Nobel Peace Prize Winner Knew Aids Was A Medical Crime

May 24, 2018

Gov. Bello restates Kogi government support for academic excellence

May 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!