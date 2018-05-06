Shehu Sani, Others Set To Dump APC

The Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State says it is considering defecting to another political party before the 2019 general elections.

The group, known as APC Akida, in a statement on Friday said it has concluded a review of the state of the party and governance issues in the state and the nation, and was considering leaving the party they worked hard to put in place.

The group said it would take the decision “if there is no visible evidence of success in addressing the damaging levels of alienation and frustration among the millions of party faithful in Kaduna State”.

Prominent among the group are Senator Shehu Seni, Isah Ashiru former APC governorship aspirant Mr. Mataimaki Tom Maiyashi, among others.

NAN reports that Mr. Tom Maiyashi, Chairman of the group, who signed the statement said two recent events in the state chapter of the party have confirmed its fears of the absence of credible and legitimate party leadership.

These, he said, were capable of destroying the credibility and popularity of the party.

“The party congresses, and the Local Government Councils elections, in Kaduna State have confirmed the fears that the absence of credible and legitimate party leadership in our state will destroy its credibility and popularity.

“These are fears which the Akida group had raised since the early days of the administration of Nasir el-Rufai.

“The congresses have exposed the contempt for popular participation by the Governor and his hand-picked choir.

“Our party has lost massive popularity and goodwill as a result of attempts to force the choices of an unpopular government on party faithful”, he said.

