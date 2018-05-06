My Wife Never Asked What I Had To Offer Before She Said ‘Yes’ – Comic Actor Saka

"I thought I had a pretty good idea of what a woman is. But when it was time for me to find my own woman, it dawned on me that a woman is not a man. In my search, I came across a lady who was edging me on, making me to belief she loved “me”.
My brotherly friend Gbenga Windapo was the Gardner who kept watering the flower of the friendship. One day a voice came "Hafiz Mumu you no go propose abi na when Jesus come back you go do am" So I proposed. She was silent for some minutes. I thought I saw her looking me over! Ye! This one too was calculating my worth. My God! What will this one ask? Then... "YES!"
I had thought it was a voice in me that spoke in such audible voice. But the assurance on her gentle beautiful face assured me I had heard her voice and I heard her right. She never asked what I could offer before she could agree to be my wife. I remembered then I was living in a “room and parlour” portion in a civilian barrack where we used general toilet and kitchen.
This day May 24th 15 years ago Olaide said YES and became Mrs Oyetoro my darling wife; OLOMI ATATA. May ALLAH grant us the grace to witness many years alive in excellent health and HIS divine favour. ... IT IS WELL."
