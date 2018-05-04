Actress Omoge Campus & I Were Separated For 7 Years Before She Died, Not Divorced – Husband

Dan Soko
In the Bible, when a Rich man who lived anyhow and ignored God's laws died; he was surprised to see himself in Hell. He had thought God's warnings are things you can disregard for your own personal enjoyment. Sorry!

The torment in Hell was too much for his soul, he had to beg Father Abraham to send Lazarus to go tell his family members to PLEASE REPENT so they won't suffer the consequences of Hell like him. Father Abraham simply replied him; if your family members who are still alive refuse to listen to Pastors and Prophets in the world and obey God's commandments, they will join you in Hell when they die too.

This is the reality of life. Your feelings can't change God's laws. Live right, repent, you never know when your time will be up... I just preached to those of you alive.

Story of the actress who died recently:
The remains of Aisha Abimbola popularly known as Omoge Campus have been buried in Canada. 
In a recent chat with Saturday Beats the actress’ late husband, Mr. Ibrahim Okunola said that contrary to reports making the rounds, he was still legally married to the deceased till her demise.

Okunola said, “It is a lie that we had divorced. We had not lived together for about seven years but we were still legally married till she died. The reason we were separated is a family issue. I would miss her till I die because she was a virtuous mother and a go-getter. I gave her the nickname, Magic Aisha because she had a way of achieving her dreams and goals. She was someone that would give you her shoulder to lean on and her listening ears no matter what you are going through. Even when she was not in my house again, if I had any issue in life, I always called her.”

Also a thespian like his wife, Okunola said that it was his late wife’s wish not to alert the public about her battle with cancer. He said that his hands were tied as he had to respect her wish.

Okunola described his wife as a fighter whom he believed would win the battle against cancer but sadly, she lost the fight. “The late Aisha was my wife and her death has made me very sad. I knew she had cancer but we did not see her death coming. I thought she was going to survive the battle against cancer because she was a fighter and she really fought cancer. Though most people did not know about her ailment, she gave cancer a good fight before she died. She did not tell people that she had cancer because she did not want people to pity her neither did she want to beg the public for money. Aisha was someone that respected my opinion and vice versa. Whenever she said something, I normally agreed with her. We discussed the issue of telling the public about her illness but she refused to open up to the public and I had to respect her opinion.

“The last time I saw her was a week before she travelled out of the country and if I am correct that would be December 23, 2017. She wanted to travel with our children to America and she needed some documents so she asked me to come with the documents she needed because for about seven years, we had not been together but we were still legally married. We actually met in Femi Falana’s office for her to get the documents. After I had given her the required documents, I told her that she looked so lean, the next thing she did was to look at me and begin to weep. I had to comfort her and tell her that I would be with her in America the following year because I believed she was going to survive the illness being the fighter that she was. Sadly, she did not win the battle against cancer,” he said.



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Bishops Laud Nana Over Corruption Fight

May 26, 2018

Alabi Jabs Mahama

May 26, 2018

Bogoso Robber Killed In Accra

May 26, 2018

Why Anas Video Shown To Nana – Kweku Baako Fires

May 26, 2018

Chewing Palm-Kernels While Suffering From Tooth-Ache (2)

May 26, 2018

Minister Cited For Contempt Over Volta NPP Polls

May 26, 2018

Kwabenya Jailbreakers Case Adjourned

May 26, 2018

God’s Word You Have

May 26, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ndidi recovering 'faster than expected' for Nigeria

May 24, 2018

Eternal Disappearance: MH370 and the Hangar Gossipers

May 24, 2018

How Kwesi Nyantakyi Allegedly Caused Songo To Lose His Job At Multimedia - The Full Story

May 24, 2018

Dwarfs Midfielder Amos Nkrumah Delighted With First Ever Goal In The Premier League

May 24, 2018

Asante Kotoko Goalkeeper Felix Annan Congratulates Teammates After Sharks Win

May 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!