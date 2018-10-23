PHOTO: 9 Die In Fatal Accident On Lagos/Ibadan Expressway

Dan Soko
No fewer than nine persons were feared dead on Tuesday in an accident involving a Mercedes-Benz Marcopolo bus and an Iveco truck at Aseese area of the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

Ogun State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr. Clement Oladele, confirmed the figure to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abeokuta.

Oladele said that the accident was caused by speeding by the driver of the bus marked SMK 867 XG.

He said the bus lost control and collided with the parked truck at 5:30am.

“A total of 42 persons were involved in the accident; they comprised 34 males and eight females.

Three male and two female adults were injured while seven male and two female adults died,” he said.

The sector commander told NAN that the injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital while the corpses were deposited at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital mortuary, Sagamu, Ogun State.



About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

