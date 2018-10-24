Woman Pretending To Be Mad Nabbed Committing Atrocity

Dan Soko
A fake mad woman who collects used baby diapers and women sanitary pads and allegedly sells to men who are suspected ritualists in Enugu has been caught in the act.

She confessed openly that she sold the items to ritualists.
According to one Henry Chidon from Enugu state who shared the story, the woman had been living in their street for many years as the residents thought she’s really mad and didn’t know what she was doing until she was seen picking the awkward items on Sunday night.

When she was caught, the woman begged for her life as she made some shocking confessions while being interrogated by the residents.

The woman confessed that she picks the used pampers and sanitary pads which she sells to an unknown group of men.

She said whenever they come with their vehicle, she loads the bag of items she has already picked in their booth before she is paid.

She also confessed that she has given the unidentified men many bags of the used items during the course of the business.

I cant actually recollect how many bags of the diapers and sanitary pads I have sold to the men as I pick them plenty on a daily basis,” she confessed.



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Patrick Asmah Excels As FK Senica Thrash Dunajská Streda To Progress In Slovak Cup

October 24, 2018

Andy Yiadom Registers Assist For Reading FC In Defeat Against Birmingham City

October 24, 2018

Ashantigold Ready To Represent Ghana In Africa But Respects NC Decision

October 24, 2018

We'll Play Three International Friendlies Before AWCON Start – Bashir Hayford

October 24, 2018

Notes from the Console: Ghanaian acts, where’s your ‘wow’ factor? 

October 24, 2018

Emmanuel Aryeetey Wins First Boxer X Champion Cup In Kasoa

October 24, 2018

Akufo-Addo meets CSOs over 10 mins., galamsey, Oti Reg

October 24, 2018

Oppong Nkrumah, others to be vetted on Friday

October 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Cameroon's Paul Biya at helm of poll winning machine

October 22, 2018

S.Africa apartheid-era cop seeks to end murder trial

October 22, 2018

Cameroon's veteran strongman Biya wins seventh presidential term

October 22, 2018

Egypt’s Olympic Body Ratifies Sanctions On Zamalek Chief

October 22, 2018

Jonathan Osabutey's SV Werder Bremen Heading To South Africa

October 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!