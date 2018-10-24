Woman Pretending To Be Mad Nabbed Committing Atrocity

She confessed openly that she sold the items to ritualists.
According to one Henry Chidon from Enugu state who shared the story, the woman had been living in their street for many years as the residents thought she’s really mad and didn’t know what she was doing until she was seen picking the awkward items on Sunday night.
When she was caught, the woman begged for her life as she made some shocking confessions while being interrogated by the residents.
The woman confessed that she picks the used pampers and sanitary pads which she sells to an unknown group of men.
She said whenever they come with their vehicle, she loads the bag of items she has already picked in their booth before she is paid.
She also confessed that she has given the unidentified men many bags of the used items during the course of the business.
“I cant actually recollect how many bags of the diapers and sanitary pads I have sold to the men as I pick them plenty on a daily basis,” she confessed.
