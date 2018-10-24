Governor "Caught" Receiving Dollar-Bribe Wins Best Governor

Welcome to Nigeria, a country where the absurd is very normal among political leaders. Today, a man will recover N10m for Government in one area and steal N500million through another area. But when he's caught and exposed, he will say "they are fighting me because I recovered N10m for government". What a country!

Governor Ganduje of Kano State has been conferred with ‘Best governor in Infrastructure development’ award by LEAD Innovation.

The governor bagged the award amidst dollar-bribe controversy.Daily Trust reports that the award was presented to Dr. Ganduje on Sunday at the 10th LEAD Innovation Festival at Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The governor expressed appreciation to the organizing committee of the event for honoring him with the award.

Ganduje also reeled out some achievements of his administration saying: “In the last three years, we managed to make significant strides towards implementing our development agenda to ensuring that Kano people enjoy the dividends of change.

“Not only that, development programmes are evenly spread across the state in terms of infrastructure development in the areas of road construction/ rehabilitation, education, health, water supply, environmental protection, agriculture, economy etc.”

