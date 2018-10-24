Abuja Lady, Anita Shot Dead By Police For Refusing To Open Her Car Door (Photos)

A new report giving more details. Fresh facts have emerged on the circumstances surrounding the killing of Anita Akapson, said to be the daughter of a former Minister of Finance, Nenadi Usman.

It was gathered that the 31-year-old, who was shot in

her 2007 Honda Accord car, allegedly refused to alight when directed by the policeman who killed her on October 13.

After demobilising the car by firing at the tyres, the Superintendent of Police, who shot her, was said to have asked Akapson to come out of the car but she reportedly refused, fearing that she might be harmed.

Sources close to the investigation informed The Punch that the cop insisted that Akapson should step out of her car, but she refused to budge.

“In an attempt to force the door open, the police officer fired at the car door and the bullet went through it, hit Akapson in the stomach and exited into the driver seat,” the source explained while tendering the picture showing the trajectory of the bullet.

The Spokesman, Federal Capital Territory Police, Anjuguri Manzah, declined to comment on the case, saying investigation was still ongoing.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased has refuted reports that they have secured an independent investigator to probe the death of their daughter, describing the claim as erroneous.

The lawyer for the family, Kayode Ajulo, said it was untrue that an independent investigator was probing the case, noting that the family expected the police to carry out a thorough investigation into the tragedy and prosecute those involved.

