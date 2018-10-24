Ekweremadu Breaks His Silence On Dumping PDP For APC

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Ekweremadu who is currently out of the country, explained that he had received calls from various friends and political associates seeking clarification on the story.
He said his path in politics remains in the hands of God and assured his supporters that he remains in the PDP.
The statement read, “I am presently out of the country on a prescheduled engagement.
“In the past 24 hours, I have been inundated with calls from friends and political associates seeking clarification on the rumours of my departure from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which has dominated the media.
“Let it be known that my path in politics is in the hands of the Almighty God, who has indeed been very faithful and gracious to me. I’m very grateful to God for this.
“My vision in politics is a system that works for everybody, a social and political environment where everybody, every section, and every tribe not only counts, but is also seen to count. As leaders, we must be mindful of this, for any system built on anything less will not endure.
“I am grateful to you – members of my family, my friends, political associates, and admirers across Nigeria and beyond – for your uncommon concern. I am indeed humbled by your kind words of solidarity and support.
“Please, rest assured that I am still in the PDP”.
