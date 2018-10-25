Buhari Govt. Proposes N8.73 Trillion Budget For 2019

At the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma, stated that the Federal Government of Nigeria has proposed N8.73trillion for next year’s budget.

The minister minister who made the disclosure after the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House Abuja, said the sum is N400bn lower than that of this year.

Udoma said the council has pegged the price of crude oil per barrel at $60, as well as exchange rate at $305, while daily crude oil production is put at 2.3m barrels per day.

He said Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) for 2019 to 2021 has been approved by the council and that it would soon be submitted to National Assembly for further consideration.

