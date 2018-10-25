How SARS Officers Allegedly Electrocuted Woman & Escaped

Dan Soko
A 36-year-old Carpenter, Samuel Shiekuma, on Tuesday, told the Presidential Panel on the reform of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), that one Comfort Hembe was allegedly electrocuted by the men of SARS.

Mr Shiekuma said this during a public hearing by SARS reform panel, chaired by the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Tony Ojukwu, in Abuja.

While giving his testimony, Mr Shiekuma told the panel that they were informed by the medical doctor that the deceased died as a result of electric shock.

He informed the panel that the incidence occur on June 13, 2018 where seven men from Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) allegedly raided one Spy Annusa Guest House in Mabushi Village, Abuja.

He alleged that the officers searched all the rooms in the guest house where they discover the deceased in one of the room with her fiancée (Mr Dogo) and pushed her out of the room half naked.

He further testified that the SARS officials collected the mobile phone of the deceased because she refused to give them money.

“About seven (7) men of SARS came into the Guest House and knocked on her door when she came out they collected her handset and handcuff her because she resist arrest at the initial time.

“And when she started arguing with them one of the SARS men slapped her and pushed her to the gate that was electrified.

“And one of the men attempted to lift her up from the gate, he discovered, he felt the shock and immediately they realised that the deceased was electrocuted.

“Then, four out of seven officers ran away living three men behind," he alleged.

Mr Shiekuma also told the panel that one of the SARS officers used stick to push the deceased out of the electric gate before they used Police Hilux to take her to Gwarimpa General Hospital, where she later died.

During cross examination by the police counsel, James Idachaba, the witness told the panel that, his connection with the Guest House was that he was a vigilante member monitoring the area.

“Why we went to the Guest House 12.a.m was because I am part of the vigilante at Mabushi Village and the SARS men used to come to the place without the knowledge of the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Mabushi,” he alleged.

“I also heard when the deceased was shouting that the gate was electrified and that they should not push her out of the gate,’’ he said.

NAN reports that Mr Shiekuma told the panel that he could not confirm if it was the SARS men that connected the electric wire in the gate.

However, after listening to the witness, the chairman of the Panel, Tony Ojukwu, adjourned further hearing till October 24.



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Club Africain register Ghanaian striker Derrick Sasraku for CAF Champions League

October 25, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: Ghana Get The Nod To Host 2023 All-Africa Games

October 24, 2018

GOIL Customers to Get Free Fuel, Servicing, Airtime, Kallyppo, Others for Gh₵80 Top-Up

October 24, 2018

Asamoah Features As Inter Milan Suffer 2-0 Defeat At Camp Nou In UCL

October 24, 2018

Borussia Dortmund Hammers Thomas Partey's Atletico Madrid 4:0 In UCL

October 24, 2018

Medeama Coach Backs Kotoko’s Decision To Pursue Confederations Cup Participation

October 24, 2018

Neymar Gets New Spiderman Tattoo

October 24, 2018

Referees Need Military Training – Abbey Pobee

October 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Security Expert Blames Authorities For KNUST Violence

October 23, 2018

The NABCO Educational Programme

October 23, 2018

Student's Brutality Is Not A Way To Maintain Peace On Campus

October 23, 2018

Investigate KNUST Riot And Effect Appropriate Sanctions

October 23, 2018

Ebola From Belgium To Congo

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!