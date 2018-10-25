How SARS Officers Allegedly Electrocuted Woman & Escaped

Mr Shiekuma said this during a public hearing by SARS reform panel, chaired by the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Tony Ojukwu, in Abuja.
While giving his testimony, Mr Shiekuma told the panel that they were informed by the medical doctor that the deceased died as a result of electric shock.
He informed the panel that the incidence occur on June 13, 2018 where seven men from Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) allegedly raided one Spy Annusa Guest House in Mabushi Village, Abuja.
He alleged that the officers searched all the rooms in the guest house where they discover the deceased in one of the room with her fiancée (Mr Dogo) and pushed her out of the room half naked.
He further testified that the SARS officials collected the mobile phone of the deceased because she refused to give them money.
“About seven (7) men of SARS came into the Guest House and knocked on her door when she came out they collected her handset and handcuff her because she resist arrest at the initial time.
“And when she started arguing with them one of the SARS men slapped her and pushed her to the gate that was electrified.
“And one of the men attempted to lift her up from the gate, he discovered, he felt the shock and immediately they realised that the deceased was electrocuted.
“Then, four out of seven officers ran away living three men behind," he alleged.
Mr Shiekuma also told the panel that one of the SARS officers used stick to push the deceased out of the electric gate before they used Police Hilux to take her to Gwarimpa General Hospital, where she later died.
During cross examination by the police counsel, James Idachaba, the witness told the panel that, his connection with the Guest House was that he was a vigilante member monitoring the area.
“Why we went to the Guest House 12.a.m was because I am part of the vigilante at Mabushi Village and the SARS men used to come to the place without the knowledge of the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Mabushi,” he alleged.
“I also heard when the deceased was shouting that the gate was electrified and that they should not push her out of the gate,’’ he said.
NAN reports that Mr Shiekuma told the panel that he could not confirm if it was the SARS men that connected the electric wire in the gate.
However, after listening to the witness, the chairman of the Panel, Tony Ojukwu, adjourned further hearing till October 24.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- PHOTO: Saraki, Senator Adeleke Meet Over Osun Rerun
- Your SAN Rank Can Be Withdrawn - CJN Warns As Top Lawyers Are Nabbed For Forgery
- Car Dealer Granted GH¢100,000 Bail For Stealing
- More Than 28,000 Fresh Students Admitted At University of Ghana
- Pwalugu Dam: Sorogho Doubts Bawumia's Promise
- Aker Energy Awards Drilling Contracts To Maersk Drilling, Halliburton, Exceed
- Minister NAPO Attends World Economic Forum And Sustainable Development Impact Summit
- Alcohol Abuse Among Youth Worrying
- Policy Rate Maintained At 17 Per Cent
- Bridging Access To Quality Healthcare; Ghana Needs To Do More
- Student,19, Arrested Over Defilement
- Eni And UNDP Join Forces To Promote Sustainable Energy And SDGs In Africa
- Southampton Sent Scout To Watch Richmond Boakye-Yiadom In Serbian Derby
- APO: Internet Society Partners with Facebook to Expand Internet Connectivity in Africa
- Gov’t won’t be forced into taking bad economic decisions – Bawumia
- Funny Pics Of Man Bathing Inside Flood That Covered His Home
- Handsome Young Man Killed By Lagos Cultists for 'Dressing Well' ...mother cries to Ambode, Police
- Gallant soldiers kill 7 Boko Haram terrorists, rescue 73 hostages
- PDP Aspirants Opposed to PH Venue Are Enemies of Niger Delta - Gov Wike
- VP Osinbajo Visits Koton Karfe, Kogi, Inspects Areas Hit By Flood
- Free SHS Has Saved Parents Thousands of Cedis
- Shama DCE reacts to agitations by Aboadze/Abuesi NPP youth
- Failed campaign promises: Bawumia turns punching bag - Ghanaians
- Akufo-Addo Beyond Rhetoric - V. L. K Djokoto
- Amnesty condemns 'mass arbitrary arrests' in Ethiopia
- Dr. Muniratu Alhassan Supports Timataaba Orphanage Project
- Nestlé Named UN Global Compact Lead Company
- So Comparing Nana Addo And Mahama Governments Is A Taboo?
- Tamale Presbyterian SHS Grateful To Breast Care International
- The Free Senior High School Programme And The Double Track System: My Take!
- Paris St-Germain: Uefa Reopens Investigation Into French Club's Spending
- Asante Kotoko Set To Appoint Yussif Abubakar As New Coach
- Winner Of Africa Community Cup To Pocket $10,000 - Organizers Reveal
- Kotoko In Talks With Amos Frimpong And Emmanuel Gyamfi Over Contract Extensions
- RAG Officials Accused Of Accepting 'Akpeteshie' To Exonerate 14 Referees In Anas Exposé - Ref. Justice Adu Poku Reveals
- Asante Kotoko To Hand Contract Extension To Five Players
- GHALCA Chief Kudjoe Fianoo Details Why Ghanaian Referees Take Bribe
- Asante Kotoko Rule Out Appointing Expatriate Coach
- Bashir Hayford Eyes Friendlies With Nigeria And Zambia For Black Queens
- C.K Akunnor Will Be A Perfect Fit For Asante Kotoko - Michael Osei
- A company wanted to do Digital Address System for free but was ignored - Kwakye Ofosu
- RAG officials accused of Accepting ‘akpeteshie’ to clear 14 referees in Anas Exposé
Click Here to Comment on this Article