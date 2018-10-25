Ekweremadu Gets A Strong Message From Atiku

Dan Soko
The political equation in the South East is balancing once again following some strong commitments the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar made to the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu. He is now happy.

He has also settled with Senate president Bukola Saraki.
Atiku's calls were said to have pacified Ekweremadu and made him drop his alleged threat to leave the party and work for the Presidency.

Ekweremadu is believed to be angry that he was not picked for the position of the running mate to Atiku in next year’s election.

As the highest political office holder in the party from the South-East where the position was zoned to, Ekweremadu was believed to have positioned himself for the slot.

He was also said to have been sidelined in the decision-making that led to the picking of a former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, as Atiku’s running mate.

Ekweremadu was believed to have wondered what would be his position in both the party and the government if Atiku wins the presidency.

A member of the National Working Committee of the party, who spoke on condition of anonymity with The Punch, said Ekweremadu’s fear was justified.

He said, “It is clear to us that the South-East will not produce the DSP in Atiku’s government. It will not also have any special role to play in the party as well. So, what will become of Ekweremadu? Will he return to the Senate as ordinary member?”

But David Mark is today an ordinary member in the Senate and there is nothing wrong with it. It happens.


However, when the threat to leave the party became rife, both Secondus and Atiku were said to have made telephone calls to Ekweremadu to assure him of the party’s respect for him.

“I can tell you that both Secondus and Atiku had called Ekweremadu. They had asked him not to be worried and that the party had tremendous respect for him,” the source added.

I remain a member of the PDP, Ekweremadu assures
Hence, Ekweremadu has debunked reports that he was leaving the party, noting that he remained a member of the PDP.



About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

