2 Widows Duped N7million By Notorious Fraudster (Photo)

Dan Soko
A suspect of serial fraud, Mr. Uduakobong Sampson, from Akwa Ibom state has been arrested by the men of the Nigeria Police, Oron Area Command for allegedly defrauding people, obtaining money from them under false pretense.

Mr. Sampson was said to have been arrested in 
Mbiabong area of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, after he reportedly obtained over seven million naira in different tranches from two widows, Mrs Hannah Sylvester Medekong and her mother, Mrs. Nkoyo Tishire, under the pretext that he was going to invest the money in his business, promising his victims juicy interest and mouth watery rewards.

Mr. Sampson was also reported to have held himself out as a prophet who could stop what he claims was the ghost of Mrs. Hannah Medekong’s late husband, Mr Sylvester Medekong (Skito) from attacking her and her children, thereby obtaining money from Mrs. Medekong for certain rituals.

Trouble began for the suspect who investigation revealed also contested in Urue Offong/Oruko as House of Assembly aspirant, when he promised to return all the money he collected from the victims on the 8th October, 2018 but could not do so. The suspect eventually went into hiding until series of petitions were penned down against him, causing the police to launch a manhunt for him until his subsequent arrest last week.

Paraded by the police Area Commander in charge of Oron Area Command in the presence of the victims and their lawyer, Barr Cyprian M. Afahanam, immediate past Transition Committee Chairman of Udung Uko Local Government Area, Hon Godwin Okponung, the Chairman, Oron Union Youth Wing Security Council, Mr Tosker Eyo, among others, the suspect confessed to the crimes and pleaded for forgiveness while attributing same to the devil.

There was another twist when about two more victims of his who visited the police station to confirm arrest of the suspect caused a mild drama at the station by narrating how he had previously duped them of their hard earned fortune. Two of the visiting victims alleged that the suspect duped them of the sum of ninety two thousand and six hundred thousand naira respectively. The suspect however confessed to the police that those allegations were true.

In his reaction, Counsel to the victims, Barr Cyprian Afahanam thanked the police for their swift response to the petitions which led to the arrest of the suspect. He assured the victims that he would liaise with the police to ensure that justice is done.



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Club Africain register Ghanaian striker Derrick Sasraku for CAF Champions League

October 25, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: Ghana Get The Nod To Host 2023 All-Africa Games

October 24, 2018

GOIL Customers to Get Free Fuel, Servicing, Airtime, Kallyppo, Others for Gh₵80 Top-Up

October 24, 2018

Asamoah Features As Inter Milan Suffer 2-0 Defeat At Camp Nou In UCL

October 24, 2018

Borussia Dortmund Hammers Thomas Partey's Atletico Madrid 4:0 In UCL

October 24, 2018

Medeama Coach Backs Kotoko’s Decision To Pursue Confederations Cup Participation

October 24, 2018

Neymar Gets New Spiderman Tattoo

October 24, 2018

Referees Need Military Training – Abbey Pobee

October 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Security Expert Blames Authorities For KNUST Violence

October 23, 2018

The NABCO Educational Programme

October 23, 2018

Student's Brutality Is Not A Way To Maintain Peace On Campus

October 23, 2018

Investigate KNUST Riot And Effect Appropriate Sanctions

October 23, 2018

Ebola From Belgium To Congo

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!