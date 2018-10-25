Check Out This Nigerian Lady With Super-flexible Body (Photos)

The young lady who has made a bit of a reputation for herself owing to the ways her body can twist, shared some photos of her display...
- PHOTO: Saraki, Senator Adeleke Meet Over Osun Rerun
- Your SAN Rank Can Be Withdrawn - CJN Warns As Top Lawyers Are Nabbed For Forgery
- Car Dealer Granted GH¢100,000 Bail For Stealing
- More Than 28,000 Fresh Students Admitted At University of Ghana
- Pwalugu Dam: Sorogho Doubts Bawumia's Promise
- Aker Energy Awards Drilling Contracts To Maersk Drilling, Halliburton, Exceed
- Minister NAPO Attends World Economic Forum And Sustainable Development Impact Summit
- Alcohol Abuse Among Youth Worrying
- Policy Rate Maintained At 17 Per Cent
- Bridging Access To Quality Healthcare; Ghana Needs To Do More
- Student,19, Arrested Over Defilement
- Eni And UNDP Join Forces To Promote Sustainable Energy And SDGs In Africa
- Southampton Sent Scout To Watch Richmond Boakye-Yiadom In Serbian Derby
- APO: Internet Society Partners with Facebook to Expand Internet Connectivity in Africa
- Gov’t won’t be forced into taking bad economic decisions – Bawumia
- Funny Pics Of Man Bathing Inside Flood That Covered His Home
- Handsome Young Man Killed By Lagos Cultists for 'Dressing Well' ...mother cries to Ambode, Police
- Gallant soldiers kill 7 Boko Haram terrorists, rescue 73 hostages
- PDP Aspirants Opposed to PH Venue Are Enemies of Niger Delta - Gov Wike
- VP Osinbajo Visits Koton Karfe, Kogi, Inspects Areas Hit By Flood
- Free SHS Has Saved Parents Thousands of Cedis
- Shama DCE reacts to agitations by Aboadze/Abuesi NPP youth
- Failed campaign promises: Bawumia turns punching bag - Ghanaians
- Akufo-Addo Beyond Rhetoric - V. L. K Djokoto
- Amnesty condemns 'mass arbitrary arrests' in Ethiopia
- Dr. Muniratu Alhassan Supports Timataaba Orphanage Project
- Nestlé Named UN Global Compact Lead Company
- So Comparing Nana Addo And Mahama Governments Is A Taboo?
- Tamale Presbyterian SHS Grateful To Breast Care International
- The Free Senior High School Programme And The Double Track System: My Take!
- Paris St-Germain: Uefa Reopens Investigation Into French Club's Spending
- Asante Kotoko Set To Appoint Yussif Abubakar As New Coach
- Winner Of Africa Community Cup To Pocket $10,000 - Organizers Reveal
- Kotoko In Talks With Amos Frimpong And Emmanuel Gyamfi Over Contract Extensions
- RAG Officials Accused Of Accepting 'Akpeteshie' To Exonerate 14 Referees In Anas Exposé - Ref. Justice Adu Poku Reveals
- Asante Kotoko To Hand Contract Extension To Five Players
- GHALCA Chief Kudjoe Fianoo Details Why Ghanaian Referees Take Bribe
- Asante Kotoko Rule Out Appointing Expatriate Coach
- Bashir Hayford Eyes Friendlies With Nigeria And Zambia For Black Queens
- C.K Akunnor Will Be A Perfect Fit For Asante Kotoko - Michael Osei
- A company wanted to do Digital Address System for free but was ignored - Kwakye Ofosu
- RAG officials accused of Accepting ‘akpeteshie’ to clear 14 referees in Anas Exposé
