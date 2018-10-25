Senate Adjourns Plenary Again, To Resume In November

While making the announcement, Saraki said; “These are committees that are going to carry out the oversight. It is only plenary session that is being suspended. We expect our committees to carry out oversight in this period.
“Particularly if you recollect, when we debated the Eurobond, there were a lot of questions on implementation and utilisation of those loans. But because of the expediency and the demand from the executive that we approve those loans, we did it but with the understanding that our committees will quickly go and do oversight in MDAs to see that those funds have been properly utilised.
“And also budget implementation of 2018, and also the poverty social intervention programme that we raised. So I will like all our committees that during this period, to carry out the necessary oversight so that we can report when we do resume back to plenary. The committees will be meeting till 6th of November."
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- PHOTO: Saraki, Senator Adeleke Meet Over Osun Rerun
- Your SAN Rank Can Be Withdrawn - CJN Warns As Top Lawyers Are Nabbed For Forgery
- Car Dealer Granted GH¢100,000 Bail For Stealing
- More Than 28,000 Fresh Students Admitted At University of Ghana
- Pwalugu Dam: Sorogho Doubts Bawumia's Promise
- Aker Energy Awards Drilling Contracts To Maersk Drilling, Halliburton, Exceed
- Minister NAPO Attends World Economic Forum And Sustainable Development Impact Summit
- Alcohol Abuse Among Youth Worrying
- Policy Rate Maintained At 17 Per Cent
- Bridging Access To Quality Healthcare; Ghana Needs To Do More
- Student,19, Arrested Over Defilement
- Eni And UNDP Join Forces To Promote Sustainable Energy And SDGs In Africa
- Southampton Sent Scout To Watch Richmond Boakye-Yiadom In Serbian Derby
- APO: Internet Society Partners with Facebook to Expand Internet Connectivity in Africa
- Gov’t won’t be forced into taking bad economic decisions – Bawumia
- Funny Pics Of Man Bathing Inside Flood That Covered His Home
- Handsome Young Man Killed By Lagos Cultists for 'Dressing Well' ...mother cries to Ambode, Police
- Gallant soldiers kill 7 Boko Haram terrorists, rescue 73 hostages
- PDP Aspirants Opposed to PH Venue Are Enemies of Niger Delta - Gov Wike
- VP Osinbajo Visits Koton Karfe, Kogi, Inspects Areas Hit By Flood
- Free SHS Has Saved Parents Thousands of Cedis
- Shama DCE reacts to agitations by Aboadze/Abuesi NPP youth
- Failed campaign promises: Bawumia turns punching bag - Ghanaians
- Akufo-Addo Beyond Rhetoric - V. L. K Djokoto
- Amnesty condemns 'mass arbitrary arrests' in Ethiopia
- Dr. Muniratu Alhassan Supports Timataaba Orphanage Project
- Nestlé Named UN Global Compact Lead Company
- So Comparing Nana Addo And Mahama Governments Is A Taboo?
- Tamale Presbyterian SHS Grateful To Breast Care International
- The Free Senior High School Programme And The Double Track System: My Take!
- Paris St-Germain: Uefa Reopens Investigation Into French Club's Spending
- Asante Kotoko Set To Appoint Yussif Abubakar As New Coach
- Winner Of Africa Community Cup To Pocket $10,000 - Organizers Reveal
- Kotoko In Talks With Amos Frimpong And Emmanuel Gyamfi Over Contract Extensions
- RAG Officials Accused Of Accepting 'Akpeteshie' To Exonerate 14 Referees In Anas Exposé - Ref. Justice Adu Poku Reveals
- Asante Kotoko To Hand Contract Extension To Five Players
- GHALCA Chief Kudjoe Fianoo Details Why Ghanaian Referees Take Bribe
- Asante Kotoko Rule Out Appointing Expatriate Coach
- Bashir Hayford Eyes Friendlies With Nigeria And Zambia For Black Queens
- C.K Akunnor Will Be A Perfect Fit For Asante Kotoko - Michael Osei
- A company wanted to do Digital Address System for free but was ignored - Kwakye Ofosu
- RAG officials accused of Accepting ‘akpeteshie’ to clear 14 referees in Anas Exposé
Click Here to Comment on this Article