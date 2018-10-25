Governor Visits 67yrs Old Woman Who Gave Birth To Baby Boy After 39 Years Of Marriage

Ibikunle Amosun, governor of Ogun state has paid a visit to the 67-year-old Mrs. Ajibola Olutayo Otubose, who gave birth at that old age to a baby.

The 67-year-old woman, wife of 72 year old Prof. Oluwatowoloju Otubose, gave birth to a baby boy after over 39 years of marriage. More photos...

Mrs Otubose has become the oldest Nigerian woman to give birth through IVF (in-vitro fertilization). She is also the oldest African in recorded history to give birth to a baby, and the 2nd oldest mum in the world.