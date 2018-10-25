Ex-Nigeria Airways Workers Finally Receive Payment

Dan Soko
Some former workers of the defunct national carrier, Nigeria Airways, have started getting their payment alerts after the completion of their verification.

It was gathered that those who received their payments between Monday and yesterday were those who were verified last week.
The Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA), a department in the Ministry of Finance, carried out the verification of the former Airways workers ahead of the disbursement of N22.5 billion approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The amount is the 50 percent of N45 billion being the total approved pension for the affected workers numbering about 6,000.

The verification took place in Lagos, Kano and Enugu.
There were some hitches and delays in the verification exercise with the affected workers decrying the slow pace of the exercise.

But Minister of Finance Zaynab Ahmed, whose representatives visited some centres last week, assured that government had approved the process and that those verified would start receiving alerts this week.

And in line with her assurance, Daily Trust reports that the beneficiaries have started smiling to the banks after receiving alerts in millions of naira.

One of the retirees, Mr. Chris Owamagbe, who spoke to newsmen at the venue of the verification in Lagos said some of his former colleagues in the airline received payment alerts on Tuesday night.

He said: “I can confirm to you that some of our colleagues have started receiving alerts. One of my friends among the admin staff of the airline, called me this morning (Wednesday) to inform me that he had received payment alert.

“I believe once I am through with the processes, I will receive my own alert within few days. We are all anxious to receive the payments. We worked for it, but unfortunately someone used his political fiat to liquidate the airline. That singular decision pushed us to where we are today. But, I want to appreciate President Buhari for what he has done.”



About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

