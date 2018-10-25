Wife Denies Knowing Her Husband & Son Had Been R*ping Girl Who Died Of S*xual Abuse

Majority of those going to Hell after their death everyday is due to s*xual immorality. The consequences are so dire, but many don't take it serious until it's too late for their soul.

Wife of the the lecturer accused of r*ping late Elizabeth Ochanya along with their son, has claimed she didn't know what was going on at her home for five years.

13-year-old Ochanya, died in Benue State from battle with Vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) and other health complications after years of alleged s*xual abuse by her aunt's husband and son.

The suspects, 51 year old Mr Andrew Ugbokolo, the Head of Department, Catering and Hotel Management at the Benue State Polytechnic and his son, Victor Inalegwu Ogboja, a final year student of Animal Production at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, are being accussed of consistently molested Ochanya since she was 9. Mr Ugbokolo was arraigned before a court in Makurdi for criminal conspiracy and r*pe.

He was released on bail. However, activist Ukan Kurugh disclosed that the lecturer was rearrested by the police on Tuesday, at the polytechnic premises. He was rearrested on charges of culpable homicide.

Journalist Akume Raphael who doesn't believe the wife's story, took to social media to call her out;





"On Ochanya's case, I am more Angry with the man's wife. How can she say she didn't know all this while that her husband was committing such atrocities under her roof? What kind of a mother is she?

How do people get to even becoming a Knight in the Catholic church? I wish this woman get more punishment than the man, one she is a woman, second a mother...." he wrote.

