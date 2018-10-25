Wife Denies Knowing Her Husband & Son Had Been R*ping Girl Who Died Of S*xual Abuse

Dan Soko
Majority of those going to Hell after their death everyday is due to s*xual immorality. The consequences are so dire, but many don't take it serious until it's too late for their soul.

Wife of the the lecturer accused of r*ping late Elizabeth Ochanya along with their son, has claimed she didn't know what was going on at her home for five years.
13-year-old Ochanya, died in Benue State from battle with Vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) and other health complications after years of alleged s*xual abuse by her aunt's husband and son.

The suspects, 51 year old Mr Andrew Ugbokolo, the Head of Department, Catering and Hotel Management at the Benue State Polytechnic and his son, Victor Inalegwu Ogboja, a final year student of Animal Production at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, are being accussed of consistently molested Ochanya since she was 9. Mr Ugbokolo was arraigned before a court in Makurdi for criminal conspiracy and r*pe.

He was released on bail. However, activist Ukan Kurugh disclosed that the lecturer was rearrested by the police on Tuesday, at the polytechnic premises. He was rearrested on charges of culpable homicide.

Journalist Akume Raphael who doesn't believe the wife's story, took to social media to call her out;


"On Ochanya's case, I am more Angry with the man's wife. How can she say she didn't know all this while that her husband was committing such atrocities under her roof? What kind of a mother is she?
How do people get to even becoming a Knight in the Catholic church? I wish this woman get more punishment than the man, one she is a woman, second a mother...." he wrote.


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Alliance Française Hosts ‘Shaker Vs Ko-Jo Cue’ Concert Tomorrow

October 25, 2018

South African Rapper HHP Dies At 38

October 25, 2018

Kennedy Agyapong, Shut Up: Commands Kweku Baako

October 25, 2018

Eunice Asiedu Foundation Screens Girls For Breast Cancer

October 25, 2018

All Set For Bukom Fist Of Fury Day II

October 25, 2018

Velma Wows With Queen’s Collection At Glitz Fashion Week

October 25, 2018

‘I Am No More Interested In GFA Post’

October 25, 2018

Brazil Legend Pele Celebrated His 78th Birthday This Week.

October 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

U.S. Government Supports Ghana To Develop Anti – Child Labor And Trafficking Strategy For The Fisheries Sector

October 23, 2018

Why Bawumia Will Never Lead NPP - NPP Bigwig Reveals

October 23, 2018

Morocco train driver charged with involuntary homicide over crash

October 23, 2018

Comoros president visits area seized from rebels

October 23, 2018

A Taxi Driver Grabs First Taxi, 21 Others Win Motorcycles

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!