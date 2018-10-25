Beautiful Twin Sisters Kidnapped By Gunmen (Photo)

Dan Soko
A family has raised an alarm and is seeking for public assistance with help in locating these twin sisters (pictured above) who were kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

It was gathered that the pretty young ladies 
identified as Hassana and Husaina were abducted by some hoodlums recently in Zurmi area of Zamfara state and are yet to be seen or heard from till now.

The family has notified the police of the girls' abduction and is asking anyone who has any information that could help in finding them to report to the appropriate authorities.



About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

