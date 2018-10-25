Beautiful Twin Sisters Kidnapped By Gunmen (Photo)

A family has raised an alarm and is seeking for public assistance with help in locating these twin sisters (pictured above) who were kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

identified as Hassana and Husaina were abducted by some hoodlums recently in Zurmi area of Zamfara state and are yet to be seen or heard from till now.

The family has notified the police of the girls' abduction and is asking anyone who has any information that could help in finding them to report to the appropriate authorities.