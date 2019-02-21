Shock As Deadly Gunmen Intercepts Bus, Kidnap 11 Nigerians

It was gathered that the passengers were accosted by their abductors at the Rumuekpe junction along the East-West Road in the Emohua area of the state.
An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said
He told The Punch that, “Some young men, early this morning, came out of the bush with guns at the Rumuekpe junction along the East-West Road in the Emohua Local Government Area and blocked a Toyota Sienna SUV conveying 10 passengers.
“They fired some gunshots into the air before kidnapping all the passengers in the vehicle as well as the driver. The victims were taken into the bush, while the vehicle was abandoned on the road.”
A driver, who plies the East-West Road, said the vehicle that conveyed the kidnapped victims was still on the highway.
He stated, “The white Toyota Sienna, which conveyed the kidnapped persons, is abandoned on the road; I saw it first around 9am and by around 11am when I passed there again, I still saw it.
“I know the driver; we call him Star. After we heard about the incident, we have been running around calling his people as well as others who can help. I am praying for his and the passengers’ freedom too.”
When contacted, the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Nnamdi Omoni, said he had not been briefed about the incident.
“I have not yet got information about this incident, but once I get the details, I will get back to you,” he stated.
To Invest & Earn High Profits
Click HERE >>
To Buy Cheap MTN & GLO Data
Click HERE >>
Take A Loan & Pay Low Interest
Click HERE >>
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Here are the capitals of the newly created regions
- Ahmed Suale Came To My House Jittering—Nyantakyi
- National Folklore Board Signs Contract To Protect Folklore
- 'I condemn Nana B for slapping Sammy Gyamfi' - Failed NPP Youth Organizer
- You Have Surprised Me, Ex-President Mahama!
- Menaye shades Asamoah Gyan with photo of Muntari and son plus 'DNA' caption
- Date For 2019 BECE Revised
- Manasseh Azure Awuni exposes corrupt female appointee at Jubilee House
- Why There Will Not Be Another Biafra
- This is how angry man punished rat for chewing his phone charger
- Step mum who left boy’s hand to rot after cutting it sentenced
- Asamoah Gyan is a disgrace; must be ashamed of himself now – Ghanaians
- FLASHBACK: I'll die for NAM 1 because of his money - Willi Roi
- VIDEO: Anokye Supremo’s body finally arrives in Ghana
- I did not justify 'bloody widow' placards – Sam George sets record straight
- Takoradi: Audio Tape Exposes Arrested Kidnapper
- The Oracle Played A Game Of Chess In Dagbon With The Rise Of Naa Abubakari Mahama (Naa Gariba II)
- Hear Ye the Truth, the Family of the Late Tiger Eye PI Journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale
- 3 reasons why a first degree is not valued in Ghana anymore
- Nkoranza NPP youth defect to NDC over Techiman capital
- Huge Crowd At Agyarko’s Funeral
- Bawumia Attends World Economic Forum
- Police Make Headway In Anas Boy’s Murder
- Concerned Police Officer Writes To The President
- Asabke Breaks Down In Court, Afoko Expresses Outrage
- LIVE UPDATES: Ghana vs Mali (U-20 AFCON)
- FLASHBACK: Jesus' second coming may never happen – Willi Roi
- I exchanged phones with Okyeame Kwame for a week – wife reveals
- Ahead Of 2020 Elections: NPP Activist Dares Mahama To Put His Family At The Battlefront
- GES Directive For WR School Heads
- Pretty Lady Who Just Graduated Dies In Car Crash Few Days To Her Wedding
- Chantelle Asante rocks her baby bump on Instagram!
- Public Workers To Enjoy Digitised Payments From July
- Significance of Nana Addo’s yellow smock at Yaa-Naa’s investiture explained
- Volta Region Erupts For John Mahama
- Ghana Post MD, New Board Members Meet Asantehene Otumfuo
- Kotoko Shops For Holding Midfielder
- Corporal Punishment: Compliance On Ban Needs More Than ‘Threat’ Of Sanction
- Body of football player Emliano Sala found in plane wreckage
- Kaneshie Complex Now Befits Azumah Stature …Sports Minister
- U20 AFCON: Ghanaian media descend massively on Jimmy Corbblah after disappointing defeat to Mali
- Nana Addo In USA For National Cathedral Fundraiser [Photos]
Click Here to Comment on this Article