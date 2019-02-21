Shock As Deadly Gunmen Intercepts Bus, Kidnap 11 Nigerians

A group of masked gunmen, on Wednesday, kidnapped 10 passengers and the driver of a white Toyota Sienna SUV travelling to Port Harcourt from Abua in the Abua/Odual Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was gathered that the passengers were accosted by their abductors at the Rumuekpe junction along the East-West Road in the Emohua area of the state.

An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said

