Yes We Will Deal With Ballot Box Snatchers - Army Chief Buratai

Dan Soko
Military officers with divided loyalty were yesterday ordered to resign. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai said such officers should quit not later than today.

Gen. Buratai spoke as the Army renewed its pledge to constituted authority, stressing that it will not disobey orders. Besides, it vowed to deal with “those who seek to undermine our democracy by interfering in our electoral process”.
He said incitement against constituted authority will not be tolerated.

Gen. Buratai, at a meeting with General Officers Commanding (GOCs), Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) and selected Commanders at the Army Headquarters in Abuja, cautioned politicians against making inciting statements.

The COAS spoke against the backdrop of the remarks by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and National Chairman Uche Secondus at the PDP 84th National Executive Council meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

The party leaders counselled the military not to obey President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that ballot box snatchers be severely dealt with as part of measures to sanitise the electoral process.

Gen. Buratai said: “It is unfortunate to hear persons who are aspiring to rule this country again inciting the army to disobedience. We have consistently stated our position in the political dispensation to remain neutral and apolitical.

“However, direct and public incitement of the military against democracy and constituted civil authority will not be tolerated. I request such persons to withdraw this inciting statement. Let me reemphasize loud and clear, that the Nigerian Army is a professional army.

“The foundation of military professionalism is discipline and without discipline an army cannot stand. One of our core values is loyalty to constituted authority. Loyalty must be hundred per cent. I shall leave you in no doubt as to our resolve to bequeath a professionally responsive army to Nigeria and Nigerians.

“Should any officer or soldier have doubts as to his loyalty to the Nigerian State as presently constituted, such a person has up to February 22, 2019 to resign. There is no room for indiscipline or disobedience to lawful orders in the NA today.”

To Invest & Earn High Profits
Click HERE >>

To Buy Cheap MTN & GLO Data 
Click HERE >> 

Take A Loan & Pay Low Interest 
Click HERE >> 



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



SONA Today

February 21, 2019

MMDCEs Election L.I. Laid

February 21, 2019

NDC Vigilante Death: 8 More Suspects Declared Wanted

February 21, 2019

Ghana, Tunisia Strengthen Bilateral Relations

February 21, 2019

Killed NDC Man’s Family Throws Bombshell

February 21, 2019

HAWKS

February 21, 2019

I Haven’t Spoken To Sam George – Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Hawks, Invincible Forces Belong To Wicked Mafias

February 20, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Mafias control vigilante groups, not parties – Delali

February 20, 2019

Shatta Wale defends Moesha Boduong over HIV/AIDS allegations

February 20, 2019

Zoomlion is capable of partnering government to solve waste problems - Dr Agyepong

February 20, 2019

Scientists Confident GMO Will Better Lives Of Rice Farmers In Ghana

February 20, 2019

Yara Ghana’s new fertiliser terminal for West Africa launched

February 20, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!