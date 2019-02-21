Faces Of Notorious Criminals Who Rob Policewomen

Police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi said the victims were in a vehicle belonging to one of them en route to Sango Ota from Ifo when the incident occurred. “After collecting their bags and phones, the suspects were about to mount their motorcycle when the two officers engaged them in a fight and raised the alarm. “Sensing danger, the suspects fled, but were chased by the policewomen, assisted by passersby.

"A mob soon made to lynch them, but the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Sango, Oyedele Nasirudeen, a Chief Superintendent (CSP), who was earlier contacted, arrived on the scene with a patrol team and rescued the suspects. "A locally-made pistol, an expended cartridge and a motorcycle were recovered from them. Police Commissioner Ahmed Illiyasu has ordered the transfer of the case to the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) for discreet investigation," Oyeyemi said.

The police in Ogun State have arrested two suspected hoodlums, said to have robbed two policewomen. The suspects, Hafiz Omidokun, 29, and Peter Babalola, 27, were apprehended yesterday at Iyana-Ilogbo where they allegedly waylaid the policewomen’s vehicle and held them hostage with a locally-made pistol.“The suspects attempted to snatch another motorcycle when they realised that they were about to be caught, but were arrested there.