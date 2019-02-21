DSS Now Leaking Phone Calls To APC - Parties Raise Alarm

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Wednesday alleged that the Department of State Services is tapping telephone conversations between members of the opposition in the country.

They said the conversations, which were mainly the opposition’s strategies for the forthcoming general elections, were being made available to the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The coalition’s national spokesman, Imo Ugochinyere, made the allegation in a statement made available to journalists.

He said, “We wish to express our shock and disappointment with the All Progressives Congress and unscrupulous security agencies who we discovered are tapping our leaders’ calls and leaking our electoral strategies.

“The opposition has uncovered the constant tapping of our calls and location marking by the APC, using the DSS. We are utterly disgusted at this shameless act. This administration has proved that nothing is sacred to them anymore.”

Ugochinyere, therefore, called on members of the opposition to abandon telephone conversations and adopt physical meetings or the Whatsapp platform.

But the DSS said there was no truth in the allegation. It said the debate on the issue was unnecessary and the agency was not in the habit of eavesdropping on private conversations.

The Public Relations Officer of the agency, Mr Peter Afunanya, said this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He said, “The social media is awash with wrong information of sorts, regarding the agency whose operations and activities are highly misunderstood and misrepresented.

“It is obvious that some merchants of violence are determined to use their platforms to misinform the public for their selfish and political ends. In this regard, the service warns that those bent on entrenching this mischief should be aware of the consequences of their misleading actions.

“The DSS is a responsible organisation and thus, professionally adheres to the ideals of intelligence and security governance expected of it in a democracy. The public is, therefore, urged to disregard the claims of the political group.”

