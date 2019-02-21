Popular Owerri 'Mad Man' Graduated From A University In US (Photos)

The popular Owerri 'mad man' turned a political commentator, who is known for speaking on the political situation in Imo state, is a graduate.

According to media personnel, IfeanyiCy Njoku, the man who has mental challenge and speaks English fluently, graduated from a prestigious University in the United States of America. For real?

It was learnt that Dr Linus Okorie, a Leadership development coach, motivational speaker and candidate of the Young Progressive Party, YPP ran into him during his Imo gubernatorial campaign in Imo State.

It was through an interaction that Dr. Okorie discovered that the young man graduated from a reputable University in USA, whose family couldn't manage his mental challenges resulting to his unfortunate current state of health.

Dr. Okorie voluntarily offered to take necessary measures to rehabilitate him back to the saner clime.

To Invest & Earn High Profits

Click HERE >>



To Buy Cheap MTN & GLO Data

Click HERE >>



Take A Loan & Pay Low Interest

Click HERE >>