All Is Now Set For Saturday's Election - INEC's Update

Dan Soko
The Independent National Electoral Commission on Wednesday assured all Nigerians that the rescheduled presidential and National Assembly elections slated for Saturday would hold.

It said only an ‘act of God’ could stop the conduct of the polls.
The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated this in Abuja while addressing a cross-section of the diplomatic community and international election monitoring groups in Nigeria on the elections.

Yakubu, who was represented by an INEC National Commissioner, Dr Mustapha Lecky, categorically stated that everything needed to ensure the conduct of the polls on February 23 had been put in place, adding that the commission had no reason to feel things would go wrong.

The commission, he added, had developed a six-point agenda of what needed to be done to ensure success, noting that it had completed the deployment of materials as of Wednesday (yesterday).

The INEC boss said, “We have no reason to believe that anything, except an act of God, and we believe that as a prayerful nation, the act of God has been assuaged and that things will go right. We have no reason to feel that anything will go wrong.

“We have received all the materials; they have been checked, audited; people have been informed; party agents have gone there to check.”

He reiterated that the agency was committed to surpassing the achievements of previous polls in the country. INEC also said it had commenced the deployment of sensitive materials to the 774 Local Government Areas, adding that it would be concluded today (Thursday).

The commission also explained that it had achieved 100 per cent completion of the configuration of Smart Card Readers, adding “we are good to go on this score.”

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

