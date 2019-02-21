Married Woman R*ped, Robbed By Two Friends

Dan Soko
The Benue State Commissioner of Police, Omololu Bishi, said the command has arrested two suspects, Tersoo Joseph, aka Adikpo, and Demenenge Iorwa, for allegedly r*ping a married woman and robbing her.

CP Bishi said, “On February 9, 2019, around 6pm, some armed robbers operating on a motorcycle behind the Bem Hotels, Ankpa Quarters, Makurdi, abducted a woman and took her to the Quararafa Quarters, Wadata, where they r*ped and robbed her of a phone and N2,000.
“During investigation, Tersoo Joseph, aka Adikpo, and Demenenge Iorwa, of Logo 1, Makurdi, were arrested in connection with the case. The suspects have confessed to the crime.”

The CP said the command had also arrested Justice Agada, 25; Emmanuel Patrick, 21; Emmanuel Atoju, 19; and Stanley Ugochukwu, 20, of different addresses, for involvement in cultism and armed robbery.

He explained that the suspects were arrested by policemen on patrol at their hideout along the Onitsha Street, Wurukum.

He added that policemen recovered two locally-fabricated pistols, two live cartridges, one knife and seven wraps of leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa from the suspects.

CP Bishi stated that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects belonged to cult groups and were responsible for robbing members of the public of their money, phones, handbags and other valuables.

