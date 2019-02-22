Man Who Made Super Eagles' Beautiful Outfit Cries Out As NFF Is Refusing To Pay Him

Dan Soko
Almost a year after the World Cup in Russia, the designer of Super Eagles traditional outfit to the tournament is yet to be paid. Gt Stitches, the designer, on Thursday accused the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) of failing to pay for the outfit, nearly eight months after.

The clothing brand’s CEO, Esimaje Awani, made the allegation in a post online.
He wrote on Gt page: “NFF refused to pay for ceremonial outfit almost one year after World Cup! This can only happen in Nigeria!!”

Awani, who did not say how much the deal was worth, accused NFF President Amaju Pinnick of avoiding him over the debt.

He said: “My brother Amaju has stopped picking my calls cos (sic) of this money. Someone at the office told me court is my only option!! What a shame!!”

Responding to a critic who criticised him for “coming out now to spill this”, Awani challenged the NFF to deny his claims.

He said: “Please, let NFF come out and say their part! I have not been paid period. Some persons might not be patient as I was on the subject matter.”
The Nigerian-Canadian designed the outfit last year and it was appreciated by everyone. These, alongside the jerseys designed by Nike which sold out in days in the United Kingdom, won Nigeria the best dressed team award at the Mundial.

There has been no official comment on the matter from the NFF.

To Invest & Earn High Profits
Click HERE >>

To Buy Cheap MTN & GLO Data 
Click HERE >> 

Take A Loan & Pay Low Interest 
Click HERE >> 




Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Primaries: Accra Polling Stations List Out

February 22, 2019

Nana Hosts 4 Heads of States

February 22, 2019

MTN Appoints New Music Head

February 22, 2019

Ghc 200m Locked At Menzgold– Minister Tells Soldiers

February 22, 2019

Mahama Pays Tribute To Lee Ocran

February 22, 2019

140 Cars For Ghana Armed Forces

February 22, 2019

Influential Zongo Man Presses Alarm Button

February 22, 2019

Kwabena Agyapong Honoured

February 22, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Asking NPP, NDC to deal with vigilantism is narrow approach - Prof. Gatsi

February 21, 2019

Akufo-Addo lauds Energy Ministry for leading solar power drive

February 21, 2019

Asuokwaw accident: 5 dead, 40 injured

February 21, 2019

The 2019 Back2Africa Festival & Tour to be launched

February 21, 2019

First West Africa International Health Summit begins in Accra

February 21, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!