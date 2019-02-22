Man Who Made Super Eagles' Beautiful Outfit Cries Out As NFF Is Refusing To Pay Him

The clothing brand’s CEO, Esimaje Awani, made the allegation in a post online.He wrote on Gt page: “NFF refused to pay for ceremonial outfit almost one year after World Cup! This can only happen in Nigeria!!”

Awani, who did not say how much the deal was worth, accused NFF President Amaju Pinnick of avoiding him over the debt.

He said: “My brother Amaju has stopped picking my calls cos (sic) of this money. Someone at the office told me court is my only option!! What a shame!!”

Responding to a critic who criticised him for “coming out now to spill this”, Awani challenged the NFF to deny his claims.