Senator Arrested In Kwara For Alleged Murder



Hon. Muideen Abdulrahman, Chairman, PDP Kwara South Youth Forum, raised the alarm.

He said the action was a sign that the Police have decided to take sides against the opposition. “The reason behind Senator Ibrahim’s arrest is currently unknown and reminiscent of last year’s arrest of Kwara PDP leaders in Kwara South constituency during the bye-election”, he noted.

“As at the time of this statement, Lola Ashiru, the candidate of the APC for the Kwara South Senatorial District, was holding a late-night rally, where he celebrated the arrest of Senator Ibrahim stating that the party had the “full support of the Government at the center.

“We, the youths of Kwara South Constituency, hereby call on the international community, specifically, observers who have come to witness the February 23rd election, to take note of the partisan and irresponsible antics of the Nigeria Police Force.