Senator Arrested In Kwara For Alleged Murder

Dan Soko
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, said officers of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested Senator Rafiu Ibrahim (representing Kwara South) ahead of Saturday’s elections.

Hon. Muideen Abdulrahman, Chairman, PDP Kwara South Youth Forum, raised the alarm. 
He said the action was a sign that the Police have decided to take sides against the opposition. “The reason behind Senator Ibrahim’s arrest is currently unknown and reminiscent of last year’s arrest of Kwara PDP leaders in Kwara South constituency during the bye-election”, he noted.

“As at the time of this statement, Lola Ashiru, the candidate of the APC for the Kwara South Senatorial District, was holding a late-night rally, where he celebrated the arrest of Senator Ibrahim stating that the party had the “full support of the Government at the center.

“We, the youths of Kwara South Constituency, hereby call on the international community, specifically, observers who have come to witness the February 23rd election, to take note of the partisan and irresponsible antics of the Nigeria Police Force.

“We also call on all well-meaning Nigerians to join us to call for the release of Distinguished Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, who is known as a peace-loving and highly-performing legislator who always puts the needs of his constituents first and foremost.
“Additionally, we call on the Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, to cease and desist from utilising institutions of state from harassing leading political figures in our state.

“Elections are not do or die affair, hence, all candidates should be free to test their popularity at the polls without fear of intimidation by men of the Nigerian Police who are sworn to ‘serve and protect’ all citizens irrespective of their party affiliation,” he said.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

