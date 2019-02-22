Baba Suwe Admitted At Lagos Teaching Hospital (Photo)

Ailing popular actor, Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe, has been admitted at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH). The 60-year-old was taken to the hospital in Idi Araba, Lagos State on Friday.

His admission was facilitated by the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) with the assistance of the Federal Ministry of Health. We wish him quick recovery.

