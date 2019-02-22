Jibrin of House of Reps Has Been Arrested Over Attack On Kwankwaso

The Police Command in Kano State says it has arrested the member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal constituency, Abdulmumini Jibrin over Thursday’s clash between supporters of PDP and APC in the state.

The PRO of the Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna confirmed his arrest.



He said Jibrin was arrested alongside some political leaders from the area in connection with the clash between supporters of the PDP and the APC at Kofa village in Bebeji local government area. He said Jibrin was arrested alongside the political leaders for questioning over the incident.

The state police Commissioner, Wakili Muhammad and the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone One; Dan Bature arrested Jibrin at Kofa village on Friday. The two top Police officers were in the village to assess the security situation in the area and the extent of destruction of facilities at the village.

No fewer than two persons lost their lives following the clash while 20 vehicles were burnt and 18 others vandalised.