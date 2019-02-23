Masked Robber Busted During Operation In Lagos

A suspected member of a notorious armed robbery gang, behind series of attacks in the Ajegunle area and environs in Lagos has been arrested.

Imoran and his gang had allegedly gone out on a robbing spree on February 19, snatching phones and bags along Agugu street, Ajegunle, when he met his Waterloo.

He was arrested with one pump action gun and 20 unexpended cartridges, two pairs of hand gloves, two chains and belts.

He later led the operatives to their armory where an additional pump action rifle with 30 unexpended cartridges, one AK-47 magazine with 24 live ammunition, 100 rounds of Beretta Pistol ammunition were recovered.

