Charly Boy Shows Off His 101-Year-Old Mum (Photos)

Nigerian musician and rights activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly boy, is the proud of late Justice Oputa. He took to social media to show off his mum, Margaret Oputa, who's now 101 years old.

The 67-year-old Area Fada said he and his mom were enjoying the weather.



He wrote: 'My 101yr old mummy and I enjoying the early morning vitamin D. What separates privilege from entitlement is gratitude. Lord am grateful.'

To Invest & Earn High Profits

Click HERE >>



To Buy Cheap MTN & GLO Data

Click HERE >>



Take A Loan & Pay Low Interest

Click HERE >>



