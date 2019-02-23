Woman Arrested, Arraigned For Killing Man Who Wanted To R*pe Her In Lagos

A 25-year-old woman, Gift Daniel, appeared in an Ebute Meta Magistrate Court in Lagos on Thursday for allegedly stabbing a man to death. The deceased, identified as Taofeek Olumoro, 52, was alleged to have met his fate while trying to r*pe the lady.Gift, who resides at No. 1, Alhaji Aleke St., Bariga, Lagos is facing a charge of murder to which she pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Oladele Adebayo said the defendant had used a kitchen knife to stab the deceased. “The defendant was lured into the deceased’s room where he tried to forcefully have s*xual inter-course with her and in her defence she picked a knife and stabbed him fatally on his chest,” he stated.

The magistrate, Mrs A. Kusanu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties each in like sum and adjourned the case to March 27, for the DPP’s advice.

