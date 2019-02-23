Woman Arrested, Arraigned For Killing Man Who Wanted To R*pe Her In Lagos

Dan Soko
A 25-year-old woman, Gift Daniel, appeared in an Ebute Meta Magistrate Court in Lagos on Thursday for allegedly stabbing a man to death. The deceased, identified as Taofeek Olumoro, 52, was alleged to have met his fate while trying to r*pe the lady.
Gift, who resides at No. 1, Alhaji Aleke St., Bariga, Lagos is facing a charge of murder to which she pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Oladele Adebayo said the defendant had used a kitchen knife to stab the deceased. “The defendant was lured into the deceased’s room where he tried to forcefully have s*xual inter-course with her and in her defence she picked a knife and stabbed him fatally on his chest,” he stated.

The magistrate, Mrs A. Kusanu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties each in like sum and adjourned the case to March 27, for the DPP’s advice.

To Invest & Earn High Profits
Click HERE >>

To Buy Cheap MTN & GLO Data 
Click HERE >> 

Take A Loan & Pay Low Interest 
Click HERE >> 




Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Disband NPP’s Vigilantes – NDC Tells Nana

February 23, 2019

Bagbin, Alabi Suspect Foul Play

February 23, 2019

Trinity Spa Wins Health Tourism Firm Award

February 23, 2019

NDC Primaries: Accra Polling Stations List Out

February 22, 2019

Nana Hosts 4 Heads of States

February 22, 2019

MTN Appoints New Music Head

February 22, 2019

Ghc 200m Locked At Menzgold– Minister Tells Soldiers

February 22, 2019

Mahama Pays Tribute To Lee Ocran

February 22, 2019

MOST POPULAR

GHC200m locked up in Menzgold; we'll pay clients with NAM1 assets – Ofori-Atta

February 22, 2019

There is glimmer of hope for Menzgold clients

February 22, 2019

National Security officer grabbed for swindling four VRA staff

February 22, 2019

President presents GAF with vehicles

February 22, 2019

A total of 260,000 delegates to vote in NDC primaries

February 22, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!